Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes for 'Primal Reaction' to Fan Storming Stage at Forbes Summit: 'I Left That Guy in the Past'

Before security finally came and forcefully removed him from the stage, the man could be heard telling Machine Gun Kelly softly, "I got you, man. I want to help you out here," though it is unclear what his intentions were or the meaning behind his statement.

The livestream of the summit quickly cut to a short break. When it returned, the "Home" vocalist was back to sitting in his chair alongside Forbes deputy editor Kristen Stoller to resume the remainder of the interview.

"I left that guy in the past, I’m really sorry," MGK expressed to the audience, who proved their forgiveness to the award-winning artist by bursting into a sea of applause.