Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes for 'Primal Reaction' to Fan Storming Stage at Forbes Summit: 'I Left That Guy in the Past'
Machine Gun Kelly lost his cool for a split second during his town hall at the Forbes Under 30 Summit on Tuesday, October 10.
Though he managed to keep a calm composure for the remainder of the panel, the "Emo Girl" singer snapped into a state of anger after a fan stormed the stage while he was in the middle of speaking.
"My man, get the f--- away from me," MGK can be heard yelling in a video of the town hall shared to YouTube, as he stood up from his chair and clenched both of his fists.
"Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this," the 33-year-old warned the unnamed individual.
Before security finally came and forcefully removed him from the stage, the man could be heard telling Machine Gun Kelly softly, "I got you, man. I want to help you out here," though it is unclear what his intentions were or the meaning behind his statement.
The livestream of the summit quickly cut to a short break. When it returned, the "Home" vocalist was back to sitting in his chair alongside Forbes deputy editor Kristen Stoller to resume the remainder of the interview.
"I left that guy in the past, I’m really sorry," MGK expressed to the audience, who proved their forgiveness to the award-winning artist by bursting into a sea of applause.
"I do apologize for my primal reaction," the "Bad Things" hitmaker reiterated, though Stoller interjected to let him know, "you handled that amazingly, by the way."
To transition back to the purpose of his panel, Machine Gun Kelly decided to turn the stage-storming fan incident into an opportunity to share some words of wisdom.
"My advice for people who have an idea that want to present it to other creators or people that they believe can be a vessel for their idea is, pick a good time and a place. This was a bad time and place," MGK explained regarding the rogue admirer’s poor choice.
The "Rap Devil" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, then listed a few other examples of "bad" times to approach him, such as when he is out in public at a restaurant or "being a father" to his daughter, Casie, 14.
"A lot of that is misunderstood, like, these are moments that are owed, but a good businessman knows the time. I think patience is the biggest key to that," he concluded on the matter.
The Forbes Under 30 Summit was hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, where Machine Gun Kelly grew up.
His town hall was meant to discuss how he balances being a musician and entrepreneur after opening the 27 Coffee Club shop and restaurant in Cleveland in 2020.