Madeleine McCann Update: Cops Launch New Search for Body 16 Years After Toddler's Infamous Disappearance

German detectives were granted rights to search the location after submitting an official judicial request to Portugal, deeming the land was an "area of interest," Portuguese broadcaster SIC reported.

"Investigators know suspect Christian B used to come to this dam regularly," the broadcast revealed of Brueckner, a convicted sex offender who is suspected to have kidnapped and murdered Madeleine. No charges have ever been made against the criminal, despite plausible signs he is responsible for her presumed death and disappearance.

"He would call it his little paradise and would often spend the night here. He was seen here often," the report added. "The German authorities considered this reservoir to be an area of interest and ended up sending an International letter of request or letter rogatory."