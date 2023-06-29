Madonna's Boyfriend Josh Popper Stays Silent as Queen of Pop Recovers From 'Serious' Hospitalization
Where is Madonna's boyfriend, Josh Popper, when she needs him most?
The professional boxer's mind seems to be elsewhere as the Queen of Pop recovers from a "serious bacterial infection," a scare that left her unresponsive before she was rushed to the hospital in New York City on Saturday, June 24.
On Wednesday, June 28, just hours after news broke about Madonna's health crisis and the postponement of her world tour, Popper took to his social media account, re-sharing a post to his Instagram Story from a recent boxing match.
The original upload was posted on Monday, June 26, while the "Material Girl" singer was still in the intensive care unit, according to manager Guy Oseary's timeline of her "several-day stay in the ICU."
Popper's caption included a motivational quote, stating: "'Give yourself permission to live a big life. Step into who you were meant to be. Stop playing small. You are meant for greater things.'"
The athlete added, "thank you to my coach @fftstrong, my family, and the Bredwinners team for being by my side."
Madonna and Popper were first linked after a source spilled of their rumored relationship on Wednesday, March 1.
While another insider speculated it was just a stunt for Madonna to help her son David Banda's boxing coach promote his gym, the 64-year-old seemed to confirm the two were dating when she posted a photo of them kissing to her Instagram Story just one week later.
Madonna reminded her followers she was off the market at the end of April, when she shared photos of her man checking out the mom-of-six's behind while walking backstage at piano duo Katia and Marielle Labeque's debut U.S. performance.
Popper has been supportive of Madonna as she worked endlessly to rehearse for her tour — which has now been put to an indefinite halt.
Just last month, Madonna uploaded a fun video of Popper, 29, dancing around with Banda, 17, and her twin daughters, Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, during a break from tour rehearsal.
While Madonna has yet to address her health crisis on her own social media platforms, a source confirmed she is recovering at home and "feeling better" after a difficult few days, as OK! previously reported.