Madonna Found Unresponsive Prior to 'Serious' Hospitalization, Had to Be Intubated
Madonna was found unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 24, before spending several days in an intensive care unit, according to a news outlet.
Upon arrival, the Queen of Pop had to be intubated for at least one night. She eventually had the tube removed and is now conscious and alert.
Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, has been by her mother's side throughout her recovery, the news publication noted.
News broke on Wednesday afternoon, June 28, that the "Material Girl" singer and her team had made the unfortunate decision to postpone the 64-year-old's world tour, which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 15.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," the mom-of-six's manager Guy Oseary revealed in a statement shared to his Instagram account.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he added.
Madonna has yet to update fans via her own social media profiles, however, her close friend Rosie O'Donnell informed her followers that the comedian's A League of Their Own costar was "feeling good" during the early hours of the morning on Thursday, June 29, as OK! previously reported.
As the "Hung Up" vocalist continues to receive treatment and get healthy, all she can seem to focus on is making it back to the stage where she belongs.
"Madonna doesn’t want to cancel her tour," an insider dished after it was announced The Celebration Tour was postponed indefinitely. "She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready."
The pop star's "team doesn’t want to push her," especially since she's known to be a workaholic and put her career before her own well-being, a second source said.
"She had been putting in 12-hour days. She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work," the insider concluded.
Page Six reported that Madonna was found unresponsive before being rushed to the hospital.