Madonna 'Doesn't Want to Cancel' Tour Permanently After Health Crisis, Insider Reveals
Madonna is determined to bounce back as soon as possible.
On Wednesday, June 28, the superstar's manager announced her Celebration Tour was being postponed due to the singer contracting a "bacterial infection." Though the mom-of-six is "still under medical care" after several days in the ICU, all she can think about is returning to the dance studio.
"Madonna doesn’t want to cancel her tour," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready."
Despite the "Like a Virgin" crooner's eager attitude, her "team doesn’t want to push her" during recovery, especially since another insider believes it was her workaholic ways that led to her medical woes.
"She had been putting in 12-hour days," the second insider shared. "She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work."
The concerts were slated to kicked off on July 15 in Vancouver, though her manager said the 64-year-old plans to announce new tour dates sometime in the future.
The music icon entered the ICU on Saturday, June 24, after being found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been practicing. Though the Grammy winner is now doing better, she originally had to be intubated, which led to her inner circle "fearing for the worst," an additional source admitted.
"The simple fact is that nobody knew at this point how it was going to all end. Madonna was very ill," the insider explained. "Realizing that someone is in intensive care is scary so there was a lot of worry and upset, these people had been her close friends for some time."
"With the tour getting even closer they took the decision to postpone pretty much immediately, so plans were put in motion," they continued. "Even if she was to recover quickly, she would be very behind in her rehearsing schedule and nobody wanted to put her under any pressure."
