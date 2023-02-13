Madonna Dances Bizarrely In Social Media Post As Critics Slam Her 'Desperate' Attempt To Stay Relevant: 'Possessed Maybe?'
Both Madonna and social media users are still “Hung Up” on her arguably “unrecognizable” appearance.
On Saturday, February 11, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram with a video of herself strangely dancing around inside a bathroom to the Blondish remix of her 2005 song “Sorry.”
Madonna appeared to be wearing the very same floor-length black silk coat she donned for the 65th Annual Grammys after-party event — which she attended just moments after the “Material Girl” singer took the world by storm with a new face while presenting a performance at the renowned award show on Sunday, February 5.
For her Saturday style, the 64-year-old opted for a black laced corset bustier top and black parachute pants, choosing to wear her auburn-colored tresses fully down in a crimped hairdo.
Madonna’s followers quickly flooded the post’s comments section to put her bizarre behaviors on blast.
"All my favorite pop stars just spin around in their houses now," one social media user wrote, seemingly in regard to the mother-of-six and Britney Spears, who has received similar criticism for her odd online antics.
"Madonna, please stop this ridiculous act," another fan begged, as a third individual chimed in, stating, "she's like someone out of a horror movie," with another asking if she was "possessed, maybe?"
One person wrote a lengthy disheartened message for the "Like a Virgin" vocalist, as they apparently have had enough of the Sex coffee table book author’s changing face, especially after she responded to her Grammys backlash and claimed she was "once again caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny."
"It seems contradictory when Madonna complains about how our man dominated world does not accept women after 45, but then complies by doing her utmost to refuse her own aging process," the Instagram user expressed. "She could have contributed to a change of perception by showing the world age is a gift, which is to be accepted with dignity and gratitude. She abandoned her strong concept and complied. This is not controversy. This is sad. That is how I see it. she gave in to the pressure she claims to rebel against."