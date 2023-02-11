Revealed: Here’s The Long List Of Plastic Surgery Madonna's Had Done To Get 'Plumped-Up, Taut Skin'
Madonna is just a "Girl Gone Wild," after all.
The Queen of Pop has proven herself as a "trailblazer" who pushed boundaries generation after generation — whether critics like it or not.
Whether it's 1992 and the "Material Girl" singer started a commotion for her provocative Sex coffee table book or it's 2023 and Madonna's facial features have taken the 65th Annual Grammy Awards by storm, the 64-year-old is always ready to put up a fight.
Keep scrolling to check out Madonna's shocking facial transformation throughout her legendary music career.
1985
In 1985, Madonna was the it-girl after she was awarded seven Billboard Music Awards as the top pop artist. The singer received applauded recognition for her hit album Like a Virgin — which featured some of her most popular music, including "Material Girl" and the album's self-titled "Like a Virgin" track.
1987
Madonna embarked on her second concert tour, Who's That Girl World Tour, in 1987, which featured a setlist of her third studio album, True Blue, and her hit single "Who's That Girl."
Around 1987
As her career ignited, the pressures of plastic surgery seemingly started to creep in, skincare expert Alice Henshaw revealed to a news publication.
“She looks pretty natural at this point as you’d expect in her 20s. By 1987 there is potentially a bit of botox and possibly cheek filler, although she does have quite naturally high cheekbones," the Harley Street Injectables founder explained.
Around 1990
"By 1990 you can tell that she’s had botox because if you look at the angle of the brow, it’s lifted quite a bit," Henshaw admitted.
1990
“Her cheekbones are more prominent, suggesting lip filler and her lips have had filler, giving her the fuller mouth," she continued of Madonna, who was in her early 30s at the time.
1991
The documentary Truth or Dare was released in 1991, which showcased the artist's controversial Blond Ambition Tour from the year prior.
1998
Madonna released the album Ray of Light in early 1998, as society neared the end of the millennium.
1999
In 1999, Madonna took home four Grammys for her iconic Ray of Light album.
2001
In 2001, Madonna had to cancel a New Jersey performance after her voice succumbed to laryngitis.
2004
In 2004, Madonna traveled the world for her sixth concert tour, The Re-Invention World Tour.
2007
In 2008, Madonna was spotted with bruises around her eyes, causing fans to believe she had a procedure done to her aging under eyes.
2008
“In the early 2010s, the tighter skin suggests a mini facelift and the high eyebrows suggest a brow lift," Henshaw noted.
2009
“The smooth forehead and full lips and cheeks suggest Botox plus fillers," she added.
2018
“As you get towards the end of the decade, there is evidence of a full face lift," Henshaw explained. "The swollen neck, in 2020, would suggest fat-transfer neck surgery, as filler alone would not cause this much swelling."
"Previous suspected facelifts left her looking gaunt but the 2020 pictures and the most recent ones indicate a possible neck lift and fat transfer to the face, resulting in the fuller cheeks," she stated.
2023
"The very taut skin at Sunday’s Grammys, suggests she is post-surgery. You can see the angle of the lateral brow is very lifted. No signs of jowls or marionette lines and very little nasolabial lines," Henshaw concluded.
