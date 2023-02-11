Revealed: Here’s The Long List Of Plastic Surgery Madonna's Had Done To Get 'Plumped-Up, Taut Skin'

Madonna is just a "Girl Gone Wild," after all.

The Queen of Pop has proven herself as a "trailblazer" who pushed boundaries generation after generation — whether critics like it or not.

Whether it's 1992 and the "Material Girl" singer started a commotion for her provocative Sex coffee table book or it's 2023 and Madonna's facial features have taken the 65th Annual Grammy Awards by storm, the 64-year-old is always ready to put up a fight.

Keep scrolling to check out Madonna's shocking facial transformation throughout her legendary music career.