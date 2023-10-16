Madonna Slammed by Fans After Late Start Cut Concert Short: 'Total Lack of Respect'

Madonna is facing backlash after cutting her pricey show short for the second time. On Sunday, October 15, the Grammy Award winner hit the stage at the O2 Arena in London roughly an hour after the concert was scheduled to begin.

Although the Queen of Pop continued belting out her most famous songs for the cheering crowd until 11 p.m. — 30 minutes after the venue's usually strict curfew — the late start forced her to skip the final four songs on her setlist, including: "Holiday," "B---- I'm Madonna," "Like a Virgin" and the tour's namesake, "Celebration."