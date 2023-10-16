OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

Madonna Slammed by Fans After Late Start Cut Concert Short: 'Total Lack of Respect'

madonna concert pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Madonna is facing backlash after cutting her pricey show short for the second time. On Sunday, October 15, the Grammy Award winner hit the stage at the O2 Arena in London roughly an hour after the concert was scheduled to begin.

Although the Queen of Pop continued belting out her most famous songs for the cheering crowd until 11 p.m. — 30 minutes after the venue's usually strict curfew — the late start forced her to skip the final four songs on her setlist, including: "Holiday," "B---- I'm Madonna," "Like a Virgin" and the tour's namesake, "Celebration."

Article continues below advertisement
madonnaconcert
Source: mega

Madonna was forced to cut her concert short on Sunday.

Fans who shelled out hundreds, or even more than a thousand dollars, for the highly coveted tickets were left frustrated by the show that many claimed felt disappointing and unfinished.

"Madonna please start a bit earlier for your next two @TheO2 shows! Cutting the end of your show is short changing your loyal fans!" one upset user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote after the concert. "We all know you’re a rule breaker, so if you run over break the rules and pay the fine! #MadonnaCelebrationTour."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna concert
Source: mega

The concert reportedly started late due to electrical issues at the venue.

"She’s my kween but #MadonnaCelebrationTour was not worth the £££," another penned. "Too much concept, too few bangers + unforgivable — frm someone who claims she hasn’t forgotten her roots — to start so late people were leaving in droves before the end because of y’know final tubes/early starts."

"Very mixed feelings about #MadonnaCelebrationTour last night," a third lamented. "The show we got was great but it started v late & therefore we were robbed of a finale /encore. Rain was a terrible song to end on & I left feeling deflated. Not what I & the fans paid a lot of money for."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna concert
Source: mega

Madonna ended the show before her finale song 'Celebration'.

MORE ON:
Madonna

"So @Madonna stitched every single person up tonight who paid top money to see her," another complained. "Started an hour late No encore and good 6/7 songs missing and just f----- off at the end! Total lack of respect for paying public."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
madonna concert
Source: mega

Some fans were left frustrated by the shorter show, but others claimed it wasn't Madonna's fault.

And while others joined in on calling the concert "absolutely rubbish" and overall "unfortunate," others defended the singer, claiming that the show only started late due to technical problems at the venue.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I think on this occasion, it was electrical issues, rather than a diva moment. I think the entire thing looks like a chaotic mess," one said, and another chimed in that the electricity problems had simply been "out of our Queens control."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.