Madonna Slammed by Fans After Late Start Cut Concert Short: 'Total Lack of Respect'
Madonna is facing backlash after cutting her pricey show short for the second time. On Sunday, October 15, the Grammy Award winner hit the stage at the O2 Arena in London roughly an hour after the concert was scheduled to begin.
Although the Queen of Pop continued belting out her most famous songs for the cheering crowd until 11 p.m. — 30 minutes after the venue's usually strict curfew — the late start forced her to skip the final four songs on her setlist, including: "Holiday," "B---- I'm Madonna," "Like a Virgin" and the tour's namesake, "Celebration."
Fans who shelled out hundreds, or even more than a thousand dollars, for the highly coveted tickets were left frustrated by the show that many claimed felt disappointing and unfinished.
"Madonna please start a bit earlier for your next two @TheO2 shows! Cutting the end of your show is short changing your loyal fans!" one upset user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote after the concert. "We all know you’re a rule breaker, so if you run over break the rules and pay the fine! #MadonnaCelebrationTour."
"She’s my kween but #MadonnaCelebrationTour was not worth the £££," another penned. "Too much concept, too few bangers + unforgivable — frm someone who claims she hasn’t forgotten her roots — to start so late people were leaving in droves before the end because of y’know final tubes/early starts."
"Very mixed feelings about #MadonnaCelebrationTour last night," a third lamented. "The show we got was great but it started v late & therefore we were robbed of a finale /encore. Rain was a terrible song to end on & I left feeling deflated. Not what I & the fans paid a lot of money for."
"So @Madonna stitched every single person up tonight who paid top money to see her," another complained. "Started an hour late No encore and good 6/7 songs missing and just f----- off at the end! Total lack of respect for paying public."
And while others joined in on calling the concert "absolutely rubbish" and overall "unfortunate," others defended the singer, claiming that the show only started late due to technical problems at the venue.
"I think on this occasion, it was electrical issues, rather than a diva moment. I think the entire thing looks like a chaotic mess," one said, and another chimed in that the electricity problems had simply been "out of our Queens control."