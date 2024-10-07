'I Did My Best to Keep Him Alive': Madonna Pays Tribute to 'Visionary' Brother Christopher After His Shocking Death
Madonna shared an emotional tribute following the passing of her brother, Christopher Gerard Ciccone, who died peacefully on October 4 after battling cancer.
The singer opened up about her grief and their profound connection in a heartfelt Instagram post.
“I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end,” she noted.
"He was the closest human to me for so long. It's hard to explain our bond, but it grew out of an understanding that we were different, and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo," the “Material Girl” vocalist continued.
The singer also recounted how they bonded growing up in a small town.
"We took each other‘s hands and danced through the madness of our childhood... Dance was a kind of superglue that held us together," she said.
“We devoured Art and Music and Film like hungry animals. We danced through the madness of the AIDS epidemic. We went to funerals and cried, and we went dancing,” Maddona wrote, paying tribute to their shared experiences in New York while pursuing their artistic passions.
Christopher eventually took on the role of creative director for many of Madonna’s tours, a position that highlighted his artistic vision.
"When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing," she said.
However, the multiple Grammy Award winner became estranged from her brother after years of collaboration. Despite that, Madonna emphasized how their relationship always came full circle.
"When my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other. Once again, we held hands, we closed our eyes, and we danced together," she mentioned.
"I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere,” she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Christopher’s "loving" spouse, hairstylist Ray Thacker, was “faithfully by his side” at the end of his life.
Christopher previously stated that he and Madonna didn't have any ill will toward one another during a 2012 interview.
"As far as I’m concerned, we’re good. We are in contact with each other, although I haven’t seen her for a long time. We’re back to being a brother and sister. I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way," Christopher said.
"I couldn’t be more proud of her. She is a force to be reckoned with. Does she have Barbra Streisand’s voice? No,” he added. "Can she dance like Martha Graham? Probably not. But the combination of her abilities has made her great, and left a huge legacy for her, and through her, for me. So yeah, God bless her."
Madonna has been through it as of late, as Christopher's death comes shortly after his stepmother, Joan Gustafson Ciccone, who died of cancer at age 81 in September. Last year, his stepbrother Anthony died of throat cancer and respiratory failure at age 66.