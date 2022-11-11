Fans Grow Tired Of Madonna's 'Overly Sexualized Senior Citizen Persona' After She Licks Dog Bowl In 'Disgusting' Video

"Get a grip!" Fans can't stand Madonna's continuously foolish ways — and her latest disturbing video just might be their last straw.

On Wednesday, November 9, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram with a bizarre series of content. One particularly absurd clip portrayed the 65-year-old down on her hands and knees as she licked water from a dog bowl alongside The Stooges' song, "I Wanna Be Your Dog."