Fans Grow Tired Of Madonna's 'Overly Sexualized Senior Citizen Persona' After She Licks Dog Bowl In 'Disgusting' Video
"Get a grip!" Fans can't stand Madonna's continuously foolish ways — and her latest disturbing video just might be their last straw.
On Wednesday, November 9, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram with a bizarre series of content. One particularly absurd clip portrayed the 65-year-old down on her hands and knees as she licked water from a dog bowl alongside The Stooges' song, "I Wanna Be Your Dog."
At one point in the concerning video montage, the mother-of-six — who wore a fuzzy green crop top, booty shorts, fish net tights and thigh-high heeled booties — even flaunted her backside as she squatted over a bottle of hot sauce.
50 CENT GOES ON RAMPAGE AGAINST 'GRANDMA' MADONNA: 'LIKE A VIRGIN AT 64'
Madonna's 18.6 million Instagram followers were, per usual, not pleased with the "Material Girl" vocalist's strange behavior and flocked to the comments with lengthy statements of disgust.
"I just don't see you gaining new fans with this overly sexualized senior citizen persona, but I do see you loosing existing fans," one disheartened social media user wrote, while another added, "Whats going on? Are you getting skanky in your 60's? Come on, that's disgusting. Think about it, you got kids. You were way better when you were younger. Get a grip, do something good."
MADONNA DANCES AROUND IN BRA, LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN VIDEOS FANS CALL 'DARK & CONCERNING'
A third fan couldn't help but criticize the superstar's mere cry for attention and dropped a wordy rant that seemed to captivate Madonna's entire fanbase's outraged thoughts.
"Growing up in the 80s Madonna had such an impact on me! Her artistry, talent, originality and her rawness truly captivated me!" wrote the saddened supporter of the celebrity — who released her debut self-titled studio album in 1983. "She had truly revolutionized music and fashion and style. She was my role model and had been her biggest fan."
"Sadly the iconic Madonna is now long gone. No longer there is a sense of element, mystery, uniqueness and style in work. Her recent postings show lack of humility, poise and grace... and only a pathetic sense of desperation that begs for humiliation and disgust amongst her fans. And my question is WHY???" the hurt admirer pleaded in desperation for answers.
"I can’t even start to comprehend what the heck happened to her? You don’t need all of this. Madonna is a very well accomplished artist," the longtime fan of the "Like a Virgin" vocalist concluded. "Is this really what happens to some music icons that had been granted the opportunity to live beyond their years of stardom and popularity? Seriously, her sense of creativity is far gone and only replaced with vulgarity to seek attention!! SAD doesn’t even do any justice to describe what I’m seeing."
Although fans have continuously appeared hurt by nearly every post Madonna has shared on Instagram, the singing sensation has yet to comment nor does she seem bothered by the backlash.