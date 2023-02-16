Madonna Kicks Off Tour Rehearsals After Singer 'Shamed' For 'Extortionate' Ticket Prices: 'Let The Games Begin'
Madonna has started rehearsing for The Celebration Tour!
"Let the games begin," the 64-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story alongside photos of the Queen of Pop posing behind the scenes.
The "Material Girl" singer kickstarted her World Tour preparations while wearing a pair of baggy blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a black overcoat and large-lensed sunglasses.
Madonna seemed to do a quick outfit change, as she sported a red bomber jacket with the phrase "not in the mood" plastered across the back of it. She paired the design with baggy black pants, platform boots and fingerless gloves.
Rehearsals for The Celebration Tour come after the award-winning artist was slammed for having extremely high ticket prices for her multitude of shows, which are set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Social media users became infuriated with the "Like a Virgin" singer after she took to Instagram to thank her fans for "all their love and support" in the days following her world tour announcement.
"Seriously?! Thank you for being a life long fan that can’t get a ticket in the U.K. as the venues have over inflated the prices to extortionate prices….yeah thanks," one of Madonna's followers snubbed.
"You might want to chat with the people behind your tour regarding ticket prices! Life long fan here! But won’t be attending due to the price of a ticket! A shame really. @madonna might be worth a conversation with the ones who are meant supporting you as an artist (not a cash cow), just saying my love x," another upset fan expressed.
A third user added, "lifelong fan but blown away by the greed of upcoming tours 'dynamic pricing.' Why???? Do you really need to charge upwards of [$2,400] per ticket??? These are official prices! Greed!!"
Other admirers of Madonna attempted to defend her and wanted the blame to be shifted toward monopolizing entertainment giants who they believe are at fault for the constant inflation of tour tickets.
"The producer, the venue and the seller are responsible for those. If you want to blame someone, blame Live Nation and Ticketmaster, as they are the ones to infamously hold tickets to increase demand so they can boost prices," a defensive supporter concluded.