Donald Trump Sparks Concerns With Eerie 'End Is Near' Post

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President Donald Trump posted a video of Frank Sinatra performing "My Way" on Truth Social over the weekend, which many observers described as "eerie" and "chilling” due to the words “the end is near,” while others, including Sinatra’s daughter, blasted it as sacrilegious. Many users and media outlets speculated the president might be "foreshadowing his demise" or reflecting on a potential terminal illness, given he is nearly 80 years old. Some interpreted the song's lyrics as a "sinister warning" related to escalating tensions with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's post was branded 'eerie.'

Others noted a recent trend in his posts featuring religious imagery, threats to wipe out an entire civilization, and lashing out at the Pope, suggesting a deeper personal or spiritual reflection or awareness of his impending demise. "Is he foreshadowing his demise....?" pondered one, while another said: "I would focus more on the 'I did it my way' than 'the end is near.'" "Such a chilling subliminal. Either the end is near for us or Donald Trump. Either way, this series gets no better anytime soon,” another mused.

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Source: MEGA Frank Sinatra's daughter called out the president's post.

Nancy Sinatra, Frank's 85-year-old daughter, has previously criticized Trump's use of the song, calling it "sacrilege" in the past. Nancy said her dad “loathed” Donald, and according to accounts from Frank's former manager, Eliot Weisman, in his book The Way It Was, the animosity dates back to a 1990 contract dispute in Atlantic City. Frank was scheduled to perform at the opening of Donald's Taj Mahal casino. After the original operator died in a helicopter crash, Donald took over negotiations and reportedly tried to lower his performance fee, calling it "a little rich.”

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Source: MEGA Frank Sinatra apparently didn't like Donald Trump.

Donald also allegedly tried to cut the opening act, Sammy Davis Jr., because he had recently been diagnosed with cancer. When Frank heard this, he famously told his manager to tell Donald to "go f--- himself, canceling the Taj Mahal appearance and performing at the Sands in Las Vegas instead. "My Way" has a long history with the POTUS; it was notably the song for his first dance with his wife, Melania, at the 2017 inaugural balls.

Source: MEGA Nancy Sinatra is a critic of the president.