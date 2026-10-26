'They’re Not Going to Let This Guy Live': MAGA Podcaster Predicts Elon Musk Will Be Assassinated Over GOP Ties
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET
Conservative podcast host Patrick Bet-David made an eerie prediction on his show "PBD" on Monday, October 26, by claiming Elon Musk may be assassinated sometime in the near future.
Bet-David, 48, noted on his podcast he believes someone who is left-wing will pull the trigger and murder the Tesla founder, 55.
The Iranian-born businessman alleged Musk could be the next mark because he has a close allyship with the Republican Party and with Donald Trump.
Bet-David then added the assassination of Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk last year at a college debate event in Utah also makes Musk a target.
Charlie Kirk's Assassination Last Year Makes Elon Musk a Major Target
"They took out Charlie. The next guy for them to have to take out is gonna be this guy," Bet-David said.
"I’m telling you, they’re not going to let this guy live," he went on. "This guy is a threat to the entire globalist movement."
The media personality also described a conversation he had at Sean Hannity's wedding to Ainsley Earhardt that took place in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, October 24.
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Bet-David said the “main conversation” he had with other guests at the nuptials was about how much security the SpaceX CEO needs.
The Doing the Impossible author also stated that if he were in Musk's shoes, he would be so terrified of an assassin that he would go so far as to hire someone to taste his food for him before eating it.
Elon Musk Was a Major Supporter of Donald Trump During the 2024 Election
The trillionaire supported Trump, 80, during the 2024 election, and was the largest donor during that year's electoral cycle.
After the president's inauguration in January 2025, Musk became one of Trump's most trusted advisors and he was also the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
However, the South African native departed the administration in May 2025, and ultimately entered a public feud with Trump shortly after.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump Engaged in a Public Feud in 2025
Last year, Trump and Musk engaged in a series of social media attacks across X and Truth Social. In June 2025, Musk slammed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill legislation, arguing it would increase the national debt and even called it a "disgusting abomination."
The Celebrity Apprentice alum then fired back by threatening to cut billions of dollars in federal funding and contracts to Musk's companies.
"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave," Trump penned on social media.
"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk then responded back at the time.