Fox News Stars Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity Get Married at Same Florida Church Where They Got Engaged

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Fox News hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity are married. The couple tied the knot at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., on October 25, the same place where Hannity proposed in 2024 on Christmas Day. Earhardt, 50, and Hannity, 64, married surrounded by their close friends, family and children from previous relationships. The ceremony was officiated by the couple's ministers, and passages from Romans 12 and the Song of Solomon were read from the Bible. The passages lay out how believers are to love and respect one another in faith.

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Source: MEGA Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity got married at the same church where he proposed.

Earhardt wore an Oscar De La Renta gown, a publication revealed. While the ceremony did feature religious components, Earhardt and Hannity reportedly also exchanged personal vows, which included declarations of their love for one another and appreciation for their shared faith. After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Mar-a-Lago Everglades Club, where guests gathered for an outdoor social hour under a retractable roof. Following the celebration, the newlyweds released a joint statement, gushing that their "hearts are overflowing" as they "begin this new chapter."

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Source: MEGA Sean Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes with whom he shares two children.

"To exchange our vows in our home church where we got engaged, surrounded by our children, families and dearest friends, was more meaningful than we could have ever imagined," they said. "Our faith has always been at the center of our relationship, and we truly believe God brought us together." "We feel blessed by the outpouring of love and support from the wonderful people in our lives and are excited for the future," the couple added. "Above all, we are grateful to God for bringing us to this moment and for the beautiful life we will continue to build together." Earhardt and Hannity first met as colleagues on Fox in 2007, but their relationship did not turn romantic until 2019. Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes from 1993 to 2019. The former couple shares two adult children: Sean and Merri. Earhardt has been married twice before, first to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009 and then to Will Proctor from 2012 to 2019. She has one 10-year-old daughter, Hayden.

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Who Was in Attendance at the Wedding?

Source: MEGA Ainsley Earhardt was married twice previously.

'The Exact Same Values'

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity said he and Ainsley Earhardt have the 'exact same' values.