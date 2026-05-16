Politics CNN Panelists Laugh at MAGA Guest Who Argues That Donald Trump Being 'Crazy' Is Good: 'Nobody Wants to Mess With Him' Source: MEGA;@CNN/YOUTUBE Journalists mocked MAGA influencer Emily Austin for trying to spin 'crazy' Donald Trump's unpredictability as a geopolitical asset. Lesley Abravanel May 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On CNN's NewsNight, panelists Charles Blow and John Avlon laughed during a heated foreign policy debate with MAGA podcaster Emily Austin, who unsuccessfully attempted to make the case that President Donald Trump’s alarming unpredictability is an asset for him. The on-air clash centered on the strategic perception of U.S. leadership on the world stage, as the former sports broadcaster turned conservative influencer defended Trump’s growing unpredictability in the wake of his much-maligned state visit to China. Bloomberg Opinion journalist Bobby Ghosh noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to scorn the 79-year-old president in ways never previously seen.

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Charles Blow melts down on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip after @Emilyaustin called him out for citing China’s claim that the war in Iran is “an illegal war” in order to ATTACK President Trump:



“Can you let me finish or do you have a problem with like talking while people… pic.twitter.com/lTDCqQ3JRF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 15, 2026

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Source: @cnn/youtube Emily Austiny attempted to make the case that President Donald Trump’s alarming unpredictability is an asset for him.

“He says, if this issue is mishandled, it could lead to clashes and conflict. Coming from Xi Jinping, that is very, very tough language. He’s never going to say it could lead to war, but that’s as close as the president of China is ever going to come to saying that,” Ghosh said. “That is very, very tough language. And he doesn’t use this language with previous presidents. He doesn’t use this language at Trump before.” Ghosh added that this approach was driven by Xi's perception of Trump as "weak." “Well, he’s sensing weakness here. He’s sensing that Trump is weak. He knows Trump has come to Beijing with his hat in his hand and he needs Xi Jinping for all kinds of reasons, economic reasons and geopolitical ones,” he said. “He is now establishing that I am the big dog in this room. And I am putting down these markers.”

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Source: MEGA Austin said the president is a 'big dog' at the table.

Austin vehemently disagreed, positioning Trump as the "big dog" at the table, using the "madman theory" framework to counter views that foreign adversaries perceive Trump as weak. Critics on the panel maintained that the behavior undermines democratic alliances.

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Source: Newsnight;@cnn/youtube Journalists Blow and Avlon openly laughed at Austin’s defense.

She claimed global leaders avoid confrontation because "you have to agree he is crazy, and nobody wants to mess with him." “Let’s be real, if there’s a big dog at any table, it’s President Donald Trump,” she said. “And no, no, let’s be honest with ourselves. You might not like him, but you have to agree he is crazy, and nobody wants to mess with him.” Journalists Blow and Avlon openly laughed at Austin’s defense, with Blow labeling it “hilarious” and underscoring deep skepticism about framing volatile behavior as a geopolitical asset.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised the Chinese president.