or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

CNN Panelists Laugh at MAGA Guest Who Argues That Donald Trump Being 'Crazy' Is Good: 'Nobody Wants to Mess With Him' 

split of Charles Blow and John Avlon and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA;@CNN/YOUTUBE

Journalists mocked MAGA influencer Emily Austin for trying to spin 'crazy' Donald Trump's unpredictability as a geopolitical asset.

May 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On CNN's NewsNight, panelists Charles Blow and John Avlon laughed during a heated foreign policy debate with MAGA podcaster Emily Austin, who unsuccessfully attempted to make the case that President Donald Trump’s alarming unpredictability is an asset for him.

The on-air clash centered on the strategic perception of U.S. leadership on the world stage, as the former sports broadcaster turned conservative influencer defended Trump’s growing unpredictability in the wake of his much-maligned state visit to China.

Bloomberg Opinion journalist Bobby Ghosh noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to scorn the 79-year-old president in ways never previously seen.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Charles Blow and John Avlon
Source: @cnn/youtube

Emily Austiny attempted to make the case that President Donald Trump’s alarming unpredictability is an asset for him.

“He says, if this issue is mishandled, it could lead to clashes and conflict. Coming from Xi Jinping, that is very, very tough language. He’s never going to say it could lead to war, but that’s as close as the president of China is ever going to come to saying that,” Ghosh said. “That is very, very tough language. And he doesn’t use this language with previous presidents. He doesn’t use this language at Trump before.”

Ghosh added that this approach was driven by Xi's perception of Trump as "weak."

“Well, he’s sensing weakness here. He’s sensing that Trump is weak. He knows Trump has come to Beijing with his hat in his hand and he needs Xi Jinping for all kinds of reasons, economic reasons and geopolitical ones,” he said. “He is now establishing that I am the big dog in this room. And I am putting down these markers.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Austin said the president is a 'big dog' at the table.
Source: MEGA

Austin said the president is a 'big dog' at the table.

Austin vehemently disagreed, positioning Trump as the "big dog" at the table, using the "madman theory" framework to counter views that foreign adversaries perceive Trump as weak.

Critics on the panel maintained that the behavior undermines democratic alliances.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Journalists Blow and Avlon openly laughed at Austin’s defense.
Source: Newsnight;@cnn/youtube

Journalists Blow and Avlon openly laughed at Austin’s defense.

She claimed global leaders avoid confrontation because "you have to agree he is crazy, and nobody wants to mess with him."

“Let’s be real, if there’s a big dog at any table, it’s President Donald Trump,” she said. “And no, no, let’s be honest with ourselves. You might not like him, but you have to agree he is crazy, and nobody wants to mess with him.”

Journalists Blow and Avlon openly laughed at Austin’s defense, with Blow labeling it “hilarious” and underscoring deep skepticism about framing volatile behavior as a geopolitical asset.

image of Donald Trump praised the Chinese president.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised the Chinese president.

"In a world full of crazy, in a world full of crazies, you might just have to –” she said.

Blow, laughing, interrupted, saying, “That’s exactly the opposite.”

Analysis of the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing indicates that Chinese President Xi held the structural and geopolitical upper hand. While Trump touted "fantastic trade deals" before departing, analysts from The Spectator and TIME observe that Xi successfully dictated the summit’s boundaries, leaving Trump uncharacteristically quiet on key diplomatic frictions

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.