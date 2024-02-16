Selena Gomez Stuns in New Makeup-Free Selfie as Romance With Boyfriend Benny Blanco Heats Up
That glow!
On Thursday, February 15, Selena Gomez shared a stunning makeup-free selfie with her 429 million Instagram followers.
The brunette beauty, who debuted her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023, showed off her flawless skin as she smiled wide at the camera. The star wore a gray sweater and had her hair in loose, effortless waves.
The 31-year-old shared the snap just days after uploading some sultry images of herself and her new beau.
"My bes fwend," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photos, which included numerous stills of the duo cuddling up at home while Blanco made food, snuggling during a night out and kissing after the 2024 Golden Globes.
"Das my bes fwen," Blanco commented back.
Fans gushed over the loved-up pair, whose first public outing was at a L.A. Lakers game.
"You two are absolutely beautiful together ❤," one user penned, while another added, "Glad ur happy, you deserve the world 🧡."
As OK! previously reported, an insider recently revealed how Gomez has discovered a newfound confidence with Blanco.
“Selena is in a much better place now,” the source said of the Disney alum, who has struggled with mental health issues throughout her life.
“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” they spilled.
The Wizards of Waverly Place actress is “no longer hung up on what other people think about her,” the source noted. “When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions.”
“She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20's and become so depressed,” the insider said of her past.
“Benny makes her feel extremely confident,” the source explained.
Another source revealed that her family also "approves" of the relationship.
"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time. They make an adorable couple," they continued of the Only Murders in the Building lead.
"They both feel so good that it's all out there in the public," a separate source added, noting Gomez finds Blanco to be "hysterical" and is happy he fits in well with her friends.