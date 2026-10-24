Makeup-Free Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Flat Abs in Sports Bra: Photos

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Stassie Karanikolaou is showing off her toned figure while giving fans a glimpse into her everyday life. The influencer, 29, shared a series of Instagram photos on Friday, October 23, including a makeup-free selfie in a black sports bra that put her flat abs on display.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Toned Abs

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her flat abs in a black sports bra and matching leggings.

In one of the photos, Karanikolaou posed for a mirror-free selfie while wearing a black sports bra and matching low-rise leggings. The brunette beauty puckered her lips for the camera, showing off her natural-looking complexion, freckles and belly button piercing. Her long brown hair fell loosely over her shoulders as she stood in a kitchen with a container of food visible on the counter. Rather than writing a lengthy caption, Karanikolaou let the pictures speak for themselves, posting a series of affectionate and teary-eyed emojis alongside two red hearts.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Shares Sultry Night Out Photos

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM The influencer posed in a black lace camisole and baggy jeans while leaning against a pole during a night out.

The Instagram carousel also featured several snaps of Karanikolaou dressed up for a night out. In one image, she leaned against a street pole while wearing a black lace camisole and baggy blue jeans. Another close-up highlighted her voluminous brunette waves, glowing makeup and black lace top. The social media star also turned around for the camera in a separate street-style shot, showing off her outfit from behind while carrying a black handbag. The casual nighttime photos offered a contrast to her laid-back sports bra selfie.

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Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Her Life

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM Stassie Karanikolaou shared a sweet moment bottle-feeding a baby in one of the more personal photos.

Not every photo in Karanikolaou's latest post focused on fashion. One particularly sweet image showed the influencer bottle-feeding a baby while sitting at a dining table. She leaned down to kiss the child's head as she held the bottle, wearing a white long-sleeved top and gray sweatpants. Another snapshot appeared to show Karanikolaou relaxing on a medical examination chair in a blue cropped sweatshirt and ripped jeans. The collection also included a mirror selfie with two female friends, with Karanikolaou posing in a black lace outfit while her companions wore a polka-dot dress and a sparkly gold top.

Fans React to Stassie Karanikolaou's Latest Instagram Post

Source: @STASKARANIKOLAOU/INSTAGRAM Stassie Karanikolaou posed with Kylie Jenner and another friend for a mirror selfie.