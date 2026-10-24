Makeup-Free Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Flat Abs in Sports Bra: Photos
Oct. 24 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Stassie Karanikolaou is showing off her toned figure while giving fans a glimpse into her everyday life.
The influencer, 29, shared a series of Instagram photos on Friday, October 23, including a makeup-free selfie in a black sports bra that put her flat abs on display.
Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Toned Abs
In one of the photos, Karanikolaou posed for a mirror-free selfie while wearing a black sports bra and matching low-rise leggings.
The brunette beauty puckered her lips for the camera, showing off her natural-looking complexion, freckles and belly button piercing.
Her long brown hair fell loosely over her shoulders as she stood in a kitchen with a container of food visible on the counter.
Rather than writing a lengthy caption, Karanikolaou let the pictures speak for themselves, posting a series of affectionate and teary-eyed emojis alongside two red hearts.
Stassie Karanikolaou Shares Sultry Night Out Photos
The Instagram carousel also featured several snaps of Karanikolaou dressed up for a night out.
In one image, she leaned against a street pole while wearing a black lace camisole and baggy blue jeans.
Another close-up highlighted her voluminous brunette waves, glowing makeup and black lace top.
The social media star also turned around for the camera in a separate street-style shot, showing off her outfit from behind while carrying a black handbag.
The casual nighttime photos offered a contrast to her laid-back sports bra selfie.
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Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Her Life
Not every photo in Karanikolaou's latest post focused on fashion.
One particularly sweet image showed the influencer bottle-feeding a baby while sitting at a dining table.
She leaned down to kiss the child's head as she held the bottle, wearing a white long-sleeved top and gray sweatpants.
Another snapshot appeared to show Karanikolaou relaxing on a medical examination chair in a blue cropped sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
The collection also included a mirror selfie with two female friends, with Karanikolaou posing in a black lace outfit while her companions wore a polka-dot dress and a sparkly gold top.
Fans React to Stassie Karanikolaou's Latest Instagram Post
Karanikolaou's followers quickly showed their appreciation for the photo dump.
"Perfect," one fan commented.
Fellow influencer Alix Earle also showed her support, leaving four lip emojis beneath the post.
Another commenter jokingly wrote, "lol hunny hush."
Karanikolaou, who is widely known for her longtime friendship with Kylie Jenner, frequently shares a mix of glamorous fashion moments and more casual snapshots with her Instagram followers.