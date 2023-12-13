'Our Family Chain Is Broken': Mama June and Family Attend Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral
Mama June Shannon arrived at Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's memorial service at Williams Funeral Home in Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, December 13.
The reality star was accompanied by her husband, Justin Stroud, daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, as well as Pumpkin's husband, Josh.
Anna's widower Eldridge Toney, her 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn — who is currently living with Mama June as she prepares to file for legal guardianship — and Alana's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, were also spotted in attendance at the somber event.
The family was photographed in casual outfits comprised mainly of jeans and sweaters.
An outlet also reported a copy of Anna's funeral program, which included a picture of the late 29-year-old with the words "forever in our hearts" and "we're gonna miss you" written across the snapshot.
A poem on grief titled "Broken Chain" was included on the opposite side of the program. It read: "We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same."
"It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you the day God called you home," the passage continued. "You left us peaceful memories and thought we can not see you, you are always by our side."
"Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again," the poem concluded.
It's been reported the funeral was not filmed for the family's hit reality show.
As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. It was later confirmed by her mother that her condition was "terminal" and she wouldn't be going into remission.
On Saturday, December 9, Mama June announced the sad news that her eldest daughter had passed away after nearly a year-long battle with the disease.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months," June wrote on social media at the time. "She passed away with her family around her."
She left behind her husband, her 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn and 8-year-old daughter Kylee.
