Mama June Shannon Claims Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ex-Husband Was 'Frequently' Physically Abusive in Custody Filing

Mama June Shannon accused late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, of physical abuse as she continues to fight for custody of her granddaughter.

Anna tragically passed away in December 2023 after nearly a year of fighting stage four adrenal carcinoma. She left behind her daughters, Kylee, 8 — who is Michael's biological child — and Kaitlyn, 11, whose father is not involved in her life.