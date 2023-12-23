Mama June Bringing Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Remains on Holiday Trip to Disney World After Daughter’s Tragic Death
Following Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s tragic death on December 9, Mama June and her family will apparently be mourning their loved one together, as they plan to take her remains on their Christmas trip to Disney World.
According to a source, before Anna’s passing, the brood had discussed heading down to the theme park in Orlando, Fla., for the holidays and rented a home for the week in the area. The insider was also told a small urn of Anna’s ashes will be brought along so the clan feels like the 29-year-old is there with them.
Mama June, Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and her family, and Anna's daughter Kaitlyn will reportedly be in attendance. Anna's ex-husband, Michael, also got an invite for their kid, Kylee, however, it unclear if she will be a part of the vacation.
As OK! previously reported, Anna died due to her battle with stage 4 cancer. Shortly after her demise, Mama June posted on Instagram, announcing the heartbreaking news.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” the reality TV star wrote alongside a photo of the family.
“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” she added.
Alana, 18, also paid tribute to her sister on social media just hours after her death.
"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," she began.
"Unfortunately, around 11 p.m., Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," she revealed. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."
"I'm so glad that you waited till I was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever," the younger sister continued.
To conclude, Alana wrote, "And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left. The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you, Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one, Anna, but I know you're in a better place now and pain-free forever!"
