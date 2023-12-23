Mama June Bringing Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Remains on Holiday Trip to Disney World After Daughter’s Tragic Death

Following Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s tragic death on December 9, Mama June and her family will apparently be mourning their loved one together, as they plan to take her remains on their Christmas trip to Disney World.

According to a source, before Anna’s passing, the brood had discussed heading down to the theme park in Orlando, Fla., for the holidays and rented a home for the week in the area. The insider was also told a small urn of Anna’s ashes will be brought along so the clan feels like the 29-year-old is there with them.