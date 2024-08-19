When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock Returns Home After 3-Month Hospitalization But Is 'Still Severely Injured' From Balcony Fall
Mamie Laverock is back home after a scary fall resulted in a months-long hospitalization.
On Monday, August 19, the actress' family shared the happy news via the 20-year-old's official Facebook page, even uploading a video of the TV star as she arrived to her house in the back of an ambulance.
"Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie," one post read, which showed that her loved ones decorated the abode and got her a cake to celebrate the milestone moment.
In the clip, Laverock was sitting up in a stretcher and had her head wrapped in bandages.
In the comments section of the post, her relative revealed, "She’s still severely injured but we will take care of her privately. She needed to be at home."
"So happy for her. She made it this far...next chapter," they added. "It’s a blessing to have her home."
As OK! reported, the Hallmark star was hospitalized for an undisclosed reason in May, and when she was transferred to another facility that same month, she accidentally fell off a five-story balcony.
At the time, her mother revealed, "She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support."
Laverock — who "shattered her body" in the fall — had to undergo two 11-hour surgeries in addition to several other procedures.
On August 2, her Facebook account shared a video to reveal Laverock was taking her first steps since the tragic accident.
"Thank you surgeons, thank you prayer and thank you God," the upload read.
The young star's loved ones updated fans every step of her journey, revealing she received plenty of visits from friends and costars, including Johannah Newmarch, who also donated to the actress' GoFundMe page that raised money to help her parents cover medical costs.
"I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken," Newmarch wrote on Instagram in May. "Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you. ♥️🙏."
The Hallmark Channel also donated to the fund and shared a sweet message to Laverock.
"We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock," the statement read. "As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page."