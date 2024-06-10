Mamie Laverock's Family Shares New Photo of Actress in Hospital Bed After She 'Shattered Her Body' in Balcony Fall
Mamie Laverock's family shared a new photo of the actress as she recovers from her horrifying balcony fall.
On Friday, June 7, her Facebook page featured a snap of the 19-year-old laying in a hospital bed and holding a teddy bear — though her face wasn't visible.
It's the first new picture of the When Calls the Heart star since her scary accident, in which she fell off a five-story balcony last month.
Following the accident, her loved ones created a GoFundMe page to ask for donations and keep fans updated on her recovery.
Last week, her parents revealed Laverock's body was "shattered" in the fall.
"She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today," the message read. "We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."
"Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries," they detailed. "She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story."
The teenager's medical complication was first revealed at the end of May, when her family explained that her mother rushed to her side when the TV star wasn't feeling well.
After staying at a Winnipeg hospital for undisclosed reasons, she was transferred to one in Vancouver to receive "intense treatment." However, at one point, she "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
The family noted her injuries were "life-threatening" — so much so, she had to go on life support.
The Hallmark channel sent their well wishes in an Instagram post, writing, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here."
As of the morning of Monday, June 10, the fundraiser had collected over $38,000, surpassing their $30,000 goal.
A few of Laverock's Hallmark costars, such as Johannah Newmarch and Erin Krakow, donated.