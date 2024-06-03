Hallmark Actress Mamie Laverock Undergoes Two 11-Hour Surgeries After 'Shattering Her Body' in Balcony Fall
Mamie Laverock's loved ones shared another update on how the actress is faring after falling off a five-story balcony.
In a post on the family's GoFundMe page, they explained the severity of the situation, revealing, "Her body has been shattered."
"She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today," the message read. "We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."
"Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries," the note continued. "She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story."
"Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday," concluded the message, which was signed by "Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock, Rob Compton and her family."
As OK! reported, the When Calls the Heart star's medical complication began last month, when she had to be transported to a hospital for undisclosed reasons. While at the new medical location for an "intensive" two-week treatment, the 19-year-old "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
In a May 26 update, her loved ones said she was on life support.
The Hallmark channel sent her their well wishes in an Instagram post, writing, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here."
The GoFundMe page has raised more than their $30,000 goal, with several of her costars encouraging others to follow in their footsteps by donating whatever they can.
"💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too," Erin Krakow said on Instagram.
Johannah Newmarch also encouraged her social media followers to donate, tweeting, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."
"Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can," Newmarch added. "They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you."