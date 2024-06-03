Hallmark Actress Mamie Laverock Undergoes Two 11-Hour Surgeries After 'Shattering Her Body' in Balcony Fall

"She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today," the message read. "We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."

"Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries," the note continued. "She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story."