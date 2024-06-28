Mamie Laverock 'Survived Her Injuries' But Has a 'Long' Road to Recovery After Balcony Fall, Shares Actress' Mom
Actress Mamie Laverock's mom provided another update on the teen's status after she "shattered her body" falling off a balcony last month.
"Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie," her mother wrote in a Wednesday, June 26, Facebook post. "Mamie survived her injuries, however her road to recovery will be long."
"I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly," she concluded.
As OK! reported, the 19-year-old's health crisis began on May 11 when she suffered a "medical emergency" and went to a hospital. At the time, she was "showing signs of improvement" — however, things took a turn for the worse a couple of weeks later.
"We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories," her mom stated. "She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support."
She was then put on life support.
In the next update, which came via a GoFundMe page for the When Calls the Heart star, her mom explained that Laverock "shattered her body" in the five-story fall.
"She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today," the message read. "We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."
"Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries," the note continued. "She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story."
The Hallmark channel sent her their well wishes in an Instagram post, writing, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here."
As of June 28, the fundraiser had collected over $38,000, which surpassed the $30,00 goal.