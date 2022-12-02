Man Who Allegedly Killed Rapper Takeoff Arrested By Houston Police 1 Month After Deadly Shooting
The man presumed to be responsible for the death of Takeoff has been identified. On Friday, December 2, the Houston police department announced 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested and charged with the rapper's murder.
The fatal shooting went down on November 1 at a Houston bowling alley.
At the time, the late star, who was 28, was hanging out with Migos bandmate and cousin Quavo, 31. As OK! reported, Takeoff was an innocent bystander and wasn't involved in an altercation that resulted in shots ringing out at around 2:30 in the morning, with one bullet hitting him in the head and one in the torso.
Fans and member of the music industry were devastated by the tragedy, with his wake taking place on November 10. One day earlier, fans packed into Atlanta's State Farm Arena to hold a "Celebration of Life" show in the "Bad and Bougee" lyricist's honor.
In addition to several speeches, singers such as Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Drake took the stage to perform. Also in attendance was Quavo and Takeoff's third Migos collaborator, Offset, who came alongside wife Cardi B.
The latter broke her silence on the huge loss after taking several days to grieve with her husband privately.
"The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us," the mom-of-two, 30, gushed. "This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."
The "Up" rapper has been by Offset's side in the wake of the ordeal, standing by as he performed in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, December 2, at a Miami Art Basel bash.
"We’re doing this for my brother," the star declared to the crowd. "For Takeoff, let’s do this s**t."