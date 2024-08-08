Marc Anthony's Bungalow on His Dominican Republic Property Destroyed by Fire, Star and His Family Are Safe
Marc Anthony is counting his blessings after an area of his home in the Dominican Republic went up in flames on Thursday, August 8.
According to a report, the fire began in the bungalow area of the expansive property, and due to firemen's heroic actions, the flames was contained to just that section, leaving the 10,000-square-foot main home untouched.
Fortunately, the star, his kids and wife Nadia Ferreira were not home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.
The singer, 55, purchased the massive abode in 2014 while still married to Shannon De Lima, whom he split from in 2017.
Anthony and Ferreira, 25, married in January 2023 and welcomed a son that June. It wasn't until the baby's 1st birthday last month that Ferreira revealed they named their little one Marco.
"Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things... one of them being the greatest love that exists... being your mother, my son," she gushed on Instagram. "There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day. Happy birthday to the greatest blessing of my life. My beloved Marco!"
While Marco is the brunette beauty's first child, he is the Grammy winner's seventh.
Anthony also has daughter Arianna and son Chase with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado and sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.
He shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 16, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez as well.
- 14 Celebrities Who've Been Engaged the Most Times: Danielle Staub, Elizabeth Taylor and More
- Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Killer Abs Before Spending Quality Time With Her Child Emme: Photos
- Trouble in Paradise? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Caught in Heated Exchange After the Actor’s Recent Hangout With Ex Jennifer Garner
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The twins have been in the spotlight lately due to Lopez's rumored breakup from Ben Affleck.
"Being the child of famous parents is really not something that many people can understand, and I feel for them for that because they didn’t choose that," the "I'm Real" crooner explained of parenting in a previous interview.
"I haven’t talked to them a lot about this but we have just started — they have just started letting me know, like, how people treat them and do things like that," the mother-of-two continued. "They're not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that."
"It's hard for them, I think. And I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives," Lopez said. "So there's that part."
TMZ reported on the fire.