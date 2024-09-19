or
Donald Trump
'He Went Woke': Donald Trump Attacks Howard Stern for Turning on Him and 'Hating' His Supporters

Donald Trump and Howard Stern
Donald Trump said Howard Stern has gone 'woke.'

By:

Sept. 19 2024

Former President Donald Trump called out SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern for going "woke" and attacking Trump's supporters.

Donald Trump attacks Howard Stern
Howard Stern said he 'hates' Donald Trump's supporters.

During a recent episode of Fox News' late-night talk show Gutfeld, host Greg Gutfeld played a video of Stern, George Clooney and other celebrities who had disparaged him in the past, including when the SiriusXM radio host said he hated Trump supporters.

After the video, Trump told the host, "I know some of them, like Howard, I was on Howard Stern as much as anybody, and he was great at that time, and then he went woke."

"Since he’s gone woke his ratings have gone down the tubes, and he sort of went anti-Trump for a couple of reasons, but I was on his show a lot," the former president repeated. "He has a best of, the best of Howard Stern, I don’t want to promote it, necessarily, but I was there for just about all of them."

Trump said he used to have "good shows" with Stern but claimed the radio host has "changed."

Donald Trump attacks Howard Stern
Howard Stern has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump

Last weekend, Stern told his listeners, "I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you."

He claimed he didn't mind losing half of his listeners who disagree with him, joking he anticipated a flood of "hate mail" to come his way.

Donald Trump attacks Howard Stern
Donald Trump recently appeared on Fox News' 'Gutfeld.'

Soon after Stern criticized the ex-prez, one caller pointed out how Trump's rhetoric about immigration is similar to how Adolf Hitler would speak about Jews during the Holocaust.

"I couldn't agree with you more," Stern remarked. "It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history."

Donald Trump attacks Howard Stern
Stern agreed that Trump's rhetoric sounds a lot like Hitler.

Stern had been critical of Trump over the years and believed every decision the GOP nominee makes is completely driven by his "ego."

As OK! previously reported, the radio personality mocked Trump for openly bashing E. Jean Carroll throughout her defamation and sexual assault case against him.

"Trump’s got lawyers and the lawyers probably said, ‘Hey Trump, just answer the f------- question. Don’t elaborate. Yes or no answers," the 69-year-old said in a May installment of The Howard Stern Show. "I mean, he wants to be perceived as a smart guy. He f----- up that deposition so bad."

"I’m a lawyer, I’m like, I just told him to shut his f------ mouth. I just had a conversation with the guy," Stern said. "I mean, what is he doing? The f--- is he doing?"

