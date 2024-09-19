'He Went Woke': Donald Trump Attacks Howard Stern for Turning on Him and 'Hating' His Supporters

During a recent episode of Fox News' late-night talk show Gutfeld, host Greg Gutfeld played a video of Stern, George Clooney and other celebrities who had disparaged him in the past, including when the SiriusXM radio host said he hated Trump supporters.

After the video, Trump told the host, "I know some of them, like Howard, I was on Howard Stern as much as anybody, and he was great at that time, and then he went woke."

"Since he’s gone woke his ratings have gone down the tubes, and he sort of went anti-Trump for a couple of reasons, but I was on his show a lot," the former president repeated. "He has a best of, the best of Howard Stern, I don’t want to promote it, necessarily, but I was there for just about all of them."

Trump said he used to have "good shows" with Stern but claimed the radio host has "changed."