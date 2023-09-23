What Is Maren Morris' Net Worth? The Singer Raked in Millions Before Leaving Country Music Behind

"I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over," she quipped in an interview of the country music genre, which she" feels very, very distanced" from. "But it’s burning itself down without my help."

"Being one of the few women that had any success on country radio, everything you do is looked at under a microscope. You’re scrutinized more than your male peers, even when you’re doing well," she said. "So I’ve had to clear all of that out of my head this year and just write songs. A lot of the drama within the community, I’ve chosen to step outside out of it."