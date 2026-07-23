Margaret Qualley Makes First Public Appearance Since Jack Antonoff Split
July 23 2026, Published 1:51 a.m. ET
Margaret Qualley was recently spotted in public for the first time since news broke of her split from her husband, Jack Antonoff.
The actress is currently filming her upcoming movie, a remake of the 1981 cult horror classic Possession and was seen on the set in New Jersey on Wednesday, July 22.
Margaret Qualley Was Spotted for the First Time Since Jack Antonoff Split
The 31-year-old was dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a black button-down cardigan, black skirt and black tights.
She paired her outfit with short black heels and wore her dark locks in a loose braid down her back.
In one of the photos, she could be seen running down the street, seemingly in distress.
Another shot showed her on the set in different clothes, featuring a simple long-sleeved black top, while the rest of the outfit remained the same.
The Maid star is reportedly playing the lead character Anna opposite Callum Turner's Mark in the Paramount Pictures remake, with Smile franchise-famed writer-director Parker Finn at the helm.
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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Split After Almost Three Years of Marriage
The former couple first sparked romance rumors in 2021 before officially confirming their relationship with their debut public appearance at the AFI Awards Luncheon on March 11, 2022.
They went on to attend numerous award shows together in support of one another and married in August 2023 in the presence of several A-list guests.
Following their wedding, Qualley gushed about her relationship to Harper's Bazaar.
"I am so happy that I found my person," she said.
"And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once," she added.
Rumors of their split began after the Bleachers frontman attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3 with his sister Rachel Antonoff instead of his wife.
On July 8, People reported that the pair had decided to go their separate ways, with one source claiming that things had been "rocky" in their marriage for a while.
Another source claimed that the former couple was "figuring things out."
A representative for The Substance star later told E! News, "The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue."
"There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship," they added.
The rep also stated that both Qualley and Antonoff "have deep love and care for one another."