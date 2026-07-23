Margaret Qualley Makes First Public Appearance Since Jack Antonoff Split

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Margaret Qualley was recently spotted in public for the first time since news broke of her split from her husband, Jack Antonoff. The actress is currently filming her upcoming movie, a remake of the 1981 cult horror classic Possession and was seen on the set in New Jersey on Wednesday, July 22.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @justjared/Instagram Margaret Qualley was spotted for the first time since her split from husband Jack Anotonoff.

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Margaret Qualley Was Spotted for the First Time Since Jack Antonoff Split

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley was seen filming for her upcoming movie 'Possession.'

The 31-year-old was dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a black button-down cardigan, black skirt and black tights. She paired her outfit with short black heels and wore her dark locks in a loose braid down her back. In one of the photos, she could be seen running down the street, seemingly in distress.

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Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley is supposed to play the lead role in Parker Finn's remake of 'Possession.'

Another shot showed her on the set in different clothes, featuring a simple long-sleeved black top, while the rest of the outfit remained the same. The Maid star is reportedly playing the lead character Anna opposite Callum Turner's Mark in the Paramount Pictures remake, with Smile franchise-famed writer-director Parker Finn at the helm.

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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Split After Almost Three Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff first sparked romance rumors in 2021.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in 2021 before officially confirming their relationship with their debut public appearance at the AFI Awards Luncheon on March 11, 2022. They went on to attend numerous award shows together in support of one another and married in August 2023 in the presence of several A-list guests. Following their wedding, Qualley gushed about her relationship to Harper's Bazaar. "I am so happy that I found my person," she said. "And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once," she added.

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's split was confirmed on July 8 after almost three years of marriage.