Mariah Carey Goes on Hilarious Rant About the Horrors of Overhead Lighting: 'It Makes Me Sick!'
Mariah Carey is absolutely done with overhead lighting!
The pop star lamented the existence of the awkward lights featured in elevators, doorways and gyms during her appearance on the "Las Culturistas" podcast's "I Don't Think So Honey" segment, in which guests are encouraged to rant about a random topic.
"I can’t with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us? I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us, it’s me," she joked. "I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting."
She clarified that the sun "is ok if it's sunset," and she'll "gladly go outside and put a little hat on," but warned listeners to exercise caution because too much time in direct sunlight can be "bad for you."
"But overhead lighting, I don’t think so honey," she quipped. "Please stop it! Everywhere I go, shut the lights! I don’t want to see them no more. Overhead lighting, it makes me sick!"
Carey's lighthearted rant comes nearly two months after the music legend suffered a horrible tragedy when she lost her mother and her estranged sister on the same day.
As OK! previously reported, her mother, Patricia, passed away at 87 years old and Alison died in a New York hospital at 63.
"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" artist, 55, confirmed in late August. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
On September 9, Carey announced via Instagram that she was "back at work" and on the road after the tragic losses.
"It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much" she wrote in the caption. "I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ❤️❤️❤️."
In her 2020 memoir, Carey revealed that she had very complicated relationships with her formerly close family members. Things eventually became so bad that her therapist reportedly "encouraged" her to "rename and reframe my family."
"My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister," she penned. "I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about. Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions."