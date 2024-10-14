or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Goes on Hilarious Rant About the Horrors of Overhead Lighting: 'It Makes Me Sick!'

Picture of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey lamented the horrors of overhead lighting on a podcast appearance.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mariah Carey is absolutely done with overhead lighting!

The pop star lamented the existence of the awkward lights featured in elevators, doorways and gyms during her appearance on the "Las Culturistas" podcast's "I Don't Think So Honey" segment, in which guests are encouraged to rant about a random topic.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey hilarious rant overhead lighting makes me sick
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey called the lighting 'hideous.'

"I can’t with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us? I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us, it’s me," she joked. "I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting."

She clarified that the sun "is ok if it's sunset," and she'll "gladly go outside and put a little hat on," but warned listeners to exercise caution because too much time in direct sunlight can be "bad for you."

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey hilarious rant overhead lighting makes me sick
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey said she turns off the lights everywhere she goes.

Article continues below advertisement

"But overhead lighting, I don’t think so honey," she quipped. "Please stop it! Everywhere I go, shut the lights! I don’t want to see them no more. Overhead lighting, it makes me sick!"

Carey's lighthearted rant comes nearly two months after the music legend suffered a horrible tragedy when she lost her mother and her estranged sister on the same day.

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey hilarious rant overhead lighting makes me sick
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey confirmed she lost her mother and sister in August.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, her mother, Patricia, passed away at 87 years old and Alison died in a New York hospital at 63.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" artist, 55, confirmed in late August. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Article continues below advertisement

On September 9, Carey announced via Instagram that she was "back at work" and on the road after the tragic losses.

"It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much" she wrote in the caption. "I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ❤️❤️❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey hilarious rant overhead lighting makes me sick
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey had complicated relationships with her mother and sister throughout her life.

In her 2020 memoir, Carey revealed that she had very complicated relationships with her formerly close family members. Things eventually became so bad that her therapist reportedly "encouraged" her to "rename and reframe my family."

"My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister," she penned. "I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about. Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.