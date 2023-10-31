Mariah Carey Flaunts Curves in Body-Hugging Jessica Rabbit Costume for Halloween: Photos

"Happy Halloween! 🎃 #notyet," Carey — who seemed to be quite ready for Christmas — penned below the snaps of herself rocking the signature formfitting red gown with purple gloves and her long tresses swept to this side.

"You look so good 😍😍," one adoring fan commented below the post.

"Hands down YOU WON!! queen of EVERYTHING 👸🏼🏆," a second admirer said while praising the "Obsessed" singer.