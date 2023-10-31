Mariah Carey Flaunts Curves in Body-Hugging Jessica Rabbit Costume for Halloween: Photos
Mariah Carey sent pulses racing this Halloween!
The chart-topper, 54, took to Instagram on Monday, October 30, to give fans a glimpse of her body-hugging Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume while teasing that her signature season is right around the corner.
"Happy Halloween! 🎃 #notyet," Carey — who seemed to be quite ready for Christmas — penned below the snaps of herself rocking the signature formfitting red gown with purple gloves and her long tresses swept to this side.
"You look so good 😍😍," one adoring fan commented below the post.
"Hands down YOU WON!! queen of EVERYTHING 👸🏼🏆," a second admirer said while praising the "Obsessed" singer.
The festive update comes days after Carey was seen hanging out with Kris Jenner. However, fans were taken aback by how unrecognizable the pop diva looked.
"Dinner with my girl @mariahcarey catching up and trying to convince her 'it's time'!!!!!🎅🏼🎄glam on both of us @etienneortega," The Kardashians star, 67, wrote below a picture of herself and Carey.
"Mariah looks a lil different😮," one concerned fan pointed out. "This will be removed. It's not Mariah's good side. She's gonna be p--------," a second person noted of the angle the picture was taken.
"How many fillers can one get??? Dear Lord????? Love you Mariah but so d--- insecure I don't even recognize you. Way too much just way too much," a third person chimed in.
Even more strange is that Carey would be hanging out with Jenner after Kim Kardashian's previous romance with the "Touch My Body" songstress' ex-husband Nick Cannon. "Y'all came a long way because Mariah and Kim both dated Nick," one social media user pointed out.
Carey and The Masked Singer host, 43 — who share twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12 — have remained incredibly amicable and often speak highly of their past romance. "She was my rock, man," Cannon admitted in a recent podcast interview about how she was by his side during his lupus diagnosis in 2012.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for how hard she went with the doctors, with me [and] my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios," the Drumline actor explained of Carey — whom he split from in 2016.
"It probably took a toll on [our relationship] just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with," he continued about his health battle. "But it definitely brought us closer together."