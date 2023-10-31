OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Flaunts Curves in Body-Hugging Jessica Rabbit Costume for Halloween: Photos

mariahcareyinstagram jessica rabbit pp
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram
By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mariah Carey sent pulses racing this Halloween!

The chart-topper, 54, took to Instagram on Monday, October 30, to give fans a glimpse of her body-hugging Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume while teasing that her signature season is right around the corner.

Article continues below advertisement
mariahcarey
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

Mariah Carey turned up the heat as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween.

"Happy Halloween! 🎃 #notyet," Carey — who seemed to be quite ready for Christmas — penned below the snaps of herself rocking the signature formfitting red gown with purple gloves and her long tresses swept to this side.

"You look so good 😍😍," one adoring fan commented below the post.

"Hands down YOU WON!! queen of EVERYTHING 👸🏼🏆," a second admirer said while praising the "Obsessed" singer.

Article continues below advertisement
mariahcarey
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

Fans could not get enough of Mariah Carey's sultry Halloween costume.

The festive update comes days after Carey was seen hanging out with Kris Jenner. However, fans were taken aback by how unrecognizable the pop diva looked.

"Dinner with my girl @mariahcarey catching up and trying to convince her 'it's time'!!!!!🎅🏼🎄glam on both of us @etienneortega," The Kardashians star, 67, wrote below a picture of herself and Carey.

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey looks different kris jenner
Source: mega

Mariah Carey was unrecognizable while hanging out with Kris Jenner.

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

"Mariah looks a lil different😮," one concerned fan pointed out. "This will be removed. It's not Mariah's good side. She's gonna be p--------," a second person noted of the angle the picture was taken.

"How many fillers can one get??? Dear Lord????? Love you Mariah but so d--- insecure I don't even recognize you. Way too much just way too much," a third person chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannons mom mariah carey
Source: mega

Kris Jenner's daughter, Kim Kardashian, dated Mariah Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Even more strange is that Carey would be hanging out with Jenner after Kim Kardashian's previous romance with the "Touch My Body" songstress' ex-husband Nick Cannon. "Y'all came a long way because Mariah and Kim both dated Nick," one social media user pointed out.

Carey and The Masked Singer host, 43 — who share twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12 — have remained incredibly amicable and often speak highly of their past romance. "She was my rock, man," Cannon admitted in a recent podcast interview about how she was by his side during his lupus diagnosis in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for how hard she went with the doctors, with me [and] my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios," the Drumline actor explained of Carey — whom he split from in 2016.

"It probably took a toll on [our relationship] just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with," he continued about his health battle. "But it definitely brought us closer together."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.