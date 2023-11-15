Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Latest Hair Transformation: See Shocking Photos
A whole new Mariah!
On Tuesday, November 14, Mariah Carey debuted a new hair color on Instagram, as the pop sensation went from a soft brown shade with some blonde highlights to a full head of bright blonde hair.
“One day to go! Can’t wait to see you all❤️❄️#MerryChristmasOneAndAll,” she wrote alongside the snap of her latest look, while also mentioning her upcoming Merry Christmas One and All! tour.
In the star’s comments section, fans gushed over the fresh 'do.
“Ummmm excuse the h--- out of me!!! You look BEAUTIFUL!” one user raved, while another said, "NEW HAIR WHO THIS?"
A third noted, “I mean the hair color!!!!!!!!!!🔥 She's mesmerizing. Let's not forget that she's one of the greatest singers of all time; but right now her looks are giving me BARBIE VIBES 🙌👏,” while a fourth described Carey’s luscious locks as a beautiful “sandy” color.
As Carey gears up for the Christmas season, her new look is not all that she has been focused on. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she spilled how her twins Monroe and Moroccan — whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon — have expensive taste when it comes to holiday gifts.
"Everything is somehow technology driven, so it's not necessarily cheap," she revealed. "Not that I want it to be cheap, but like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else."
"But then they don't care about the other ones," Carey added. "They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side."
When asked how she would be celebrating the holiday, the Queen of Christmas said, "I'm spending it with my kids and some friends and we'll be in Aspen."
"Santa's coming over as well. You think I'm lying, but it's true! That is my homie and so he's gonna be coming over," the 54-year-old continued.
Carey also divulged that she’d be bringing the Christmas magic in the kitchen, as she plans to make her late father Alfred's signature clam linguini dish for her guests.
"They haven't learned the recipe yet, but they know about it and it's really special to me because it's my father's recipe for my favorite dish that he used to make when I was little," the “Obsessed” artist said of eating with her twins.
"I was growing up and it took me so long, but as he was passing away and we were going through that, he wrote down the recipe for me, so it really gets to your heart [when] you just think about it, and it's like, what an incredible journey this has been, so I make it every year at Christmas,” she explained.