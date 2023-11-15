Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Latest Hair Transformation: See Shocking Photos

"They haven't learned the recipe yet, but they know about it and it's really special to me because it's my father's recipe for my favorite dish that he used to make when I was little," the “Obsessed” artist said of eating with her twins.

"I was growing up and it took me so long, but as he was passing away and we were going through that, he wrote down the recipe for me, so it really gets to your heart [when] you just think about it, and it's like, what an incredible journey this has been, so I make it every year at Christmas,” she explained.