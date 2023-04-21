Nick Cannon Ripped Apart For Joking About His 'Super Sperm' Negating Birth Control: 'This Became His Only Personality Trait'
A dad joke gone wrong. Nick Cannon, who recently became a father-of-12, joked about his "super sperm" making birth control ineffective — and the internet didn't hesitate to comment on his humor.
"Nick Cannon is going to have to stop talking," one Twitter user wrote after Cannon's appearance on Howie Mandel's "Does Stuff" podcast on Tuesday, April 18, during which he made the questionable comment about his sperm.
"Nick Cannon wants us to know how much sex he's getting. 'See how I get all these ladies, see how much of a man I am.' That's all it is," another unimpressed listener tweeted, while a third wrote: "this became his only personality trait, does he have anything else to do?"
Added a fourth, "this is so embarrassing and sad at the end of the day," as one more user chimed in: "he really is acting like it's a flex."
Others poked fun at the rest of his absurd remarks during the interview, including his claim: "I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant."
"I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something," The Masked Singer host told Mandel. When asked if he was done expanding his brood, the 42-year-old replied: “I guess … yeah?"
Cannon then offered: "I don’t wanna say yeah, and then, like, you know, it’s the reproductive system … it could happen at any time … I’m good with my dozen.”
“I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lesson," the Drumline actor concluded.
Cannon first became a dad in 2011 when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed now-11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. He later welcomed 10 more children; however, his son Zen — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — sadly died in December 2021 from brain cancer. He was five months old.
The comedian and Scott later welcomed daughter Halo in December 2022, making her the latest child of the actor's to become part of the highly talked-about blended blood.
The Wild 'n Out host often receives backlash for welcoming so many kids with different women, especially after he forgot the name of one of his daughters when asked to list all of his children.
“Ah, no!” Cannon told Howard Stern earlier this month after the radio host reminded him that he “missed” one of his kids’ names. “You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order!”
Page Six reported on Cannon's interview with Mandel.