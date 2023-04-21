Nick Cannon Ripped Apart For Joking About His 'Super Sperm' Negating Birth Control: 'This Became His Only Personality Trait'

"Nick Cannon wants us to know how much sex he's getting. 'See how I get all these ladies, see how much of a man I am.' That's all it is," another unimpressed listener tweeted, while a third wrote: "this became his only personality trait, does he have anything else to do?"

Added a fourth, "this is so embarrassing and sad at the end of the day," as one more user chimed in: "he really is acting like it's a flex."