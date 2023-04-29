Nick Cannon Sounds Off on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Toxic' 'Red Table Talk' After Show's Cancelation
Nick Cannon is relishing the news that Jada Pinkett Smith's "toxic" Red Table Talk show has been canceled.
The comedian celebrated Meta's "good" decision to shutter all of its Facebook Watch originals on his "Daily Cannon Show" on Thursday, April 27, the same day the news was shared.
“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock,” Nick declared, referring to Will Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap after presenter Chris poked fun at his wife's hair loss.
According to Nick, Will's anger stemmed from Jada bringing their relationship woes "to the table" in 2020 to discuss her "entanglement" with singer August Alina.
"I don’t want to know all this s**t about y’all," the 42-year-old said of the A-list couple, pointing out the Smiths were considered "royalty" before they started airing out their dirty laundry. “I just want to mind my black own business."
“I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s**t to y’all selves,” he pleaded, though co-host and baby mama Abby De La Rosa disagreed with the father of her kids.
The mother-of-three told Nick to “stop” bashing the “toxic table," arguing: “It was an honest table."
“They are still [royalty]. It feels human, like, they’re human," she continued, “It feels relatable. They’re trash too, like the rest of us.”
When Abby told the father-of-12 that she's going to get a red table of her own, he replied: “Then you’re getting that table all by yourself. F**k that table.”
Nick and Abby are parents to 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, as well as newborn Beautiful. The stunner gave birth to their little girl in November 2022, making Beautiful the 11th child to join Nick's brood. The latest addition to his unconventional family, daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott, was born in December 2022 — one year after the coparents lost their son Zen following his battle with brain cancer.
He was five-months-old.
While a red table may not be in the cards for the duo, Nick and Abby have gotten candid about their non-traditional relationship on their own podcast. Abby recently told Nick on a podcast episode that she has "love for all the women,” referring to his five other baby mamas, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.
“For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit," she admitted. "I’m a little jealous, but at the same time, it’s just kinda like, you know, ‘This is my baby daddy.'”