Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden for Allegedly 'Endangering the Security of the United States'
Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against current President Joe Biden for allegedly "endangering the security of the United States and thwarting the will of Congress" on Thursday, May 18.
"Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border, allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 160 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country, and his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by law," Greene declared in a statement shared that same day.
The far-right Georgia representative's articles further claimed the Biden Administration's decisions regarding border policies caused a spike in "illegal aliens and illegal narcotics, including deadly fentanyl, entering the United States."
The documents also accused the POTUS and his administration of "willfully" violating the law by "releasing illegal aliens into the interior of the United States."
Soon after Greene presented the articles, the White House responded with a statement slamming the impeachment attempt.
“Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the January 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a scathing statement.
"The President is focused on what’s important to the American people," Sams added, "like preventing House Republicans’ default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks."
This comes in time with the end of Title 42, which previously allowed authorities to quickly remove immigrants who had already crossed or were attempting to cross the U.S. borders to avoid the rapid spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic.
Although this led to concerns that there would be an immediate increase in illegal immigration, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this month that "the president has been closely consulting with the vice president on this."
