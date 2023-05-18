Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden for Allegedly 'Endangering the Security of the United States'

Soon after Greene presented the articles, the White House responded with a statement slamming the impeachment attempt.

“Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the January 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a scathing statement.

"The President is focused on what’s important to the American people," Sams added, "like preventing House Republicans’ default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks."