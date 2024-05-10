Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Fox News 'Would Love to Murder' Tucker Carlson in Unhinged Rant

"You['ve] got to remember, Fox News that literally fired Tucker Carlson, the number one cable TV news host in the nation," she began. "Tucker, who was basically the voice of everyone, that’s the Fox News that refused to cover me calling the motion to vacate."

"The Five never switched gears, they never changed, never went to anything different," the Georgia representative alleged. "Fox News wants to control what Republican voters think and the control and the information that they give you is the establishment Republican Party view."