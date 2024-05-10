OK Magazine
Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Fox News 'Would Love to Murder' Tucker Carlson in Unhinged Rant

May 10 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a series of strange claims about Fox News and ousted former host Tucker Carlson on the Friday, May 10, installment of Steven Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Georgia representative.

"You['ve] got to remember, Fox News that literally fired Tucker Carlson, the number one cable TV news host in the nation," she began. "Tucker, who was basically the voice of everyone, that’s the Fox News that refused to cover me calling the motion to vacate."

"The Five never switched gears, they never changed, never went to anything different," the Georgia representative alleged. "Fox News wants to control what Republican voters think and the control and the information that they give you is the establishment Republican Party view."

Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News in April 2023.

The conservative politician further alleged the news network is trying to make viewers think they have to "stop [Vladimir] Putin" and "fight for Ukraine" because he is going to "steamroll" across Europe, similarly to Adolf Hitler.

"There’s no evidence of showing that," she said. "The same Fox News refuses to say, hey, let’s call for peace. Peace for these people in Ukraine instead of wiping out an entire generation of Ukrainians. Think about that."

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Fox News would 'love' to kill Tucker Carlson.

Greene also accused the network of claiming that Republicans don't do anything to stop illegal immigration at the border and insisted they want to make sure people don't have their "own opinions" about political issues.

"You only have the opinion that Fox News tells you to have, and that’s why Fox News attacks Steve Bannon," she continued. "That’s why Fox News attacks Charlie Kirk, and that’s why Fox News would love to murder Tucker Carlson, and that’s the reality."

Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for her strange rants.

"That’s why Fox News is losing viewers because I think you guys are smart," she ranted. "The American people are too smart and you’re tired of being fed outrage TV — outrage TV and watching and voting and donating to Republicans that don’t do a d--- thing about it."

Greene, who refers to herself as a Christian nationalist, has a history of going on bizarre tirades on a variety of topics, including "Jewish Space Lasers" and the "Gazpacho Police."

Earlier this year, she was mocked for claiming a New York earthquake was a message from a deity.

"God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent," she said at the time. "Earthquakes and eclipses and many more to come. I pray that our country listens."

