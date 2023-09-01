Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens to Shut Down the Government Unless They Unless They Impeach Joe Biden
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a bold demand in order to secure her vote and avert a government shutdown. In a recent speech, the controversial Republican called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and the dismantling of ex-President Donald Trump's federal prosecutions.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, hinted at an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his family back in July. However, Trump and his supporters, including Greene, feel that the investigations against the current president have been progressing too slowly, especially as Republicans leading the investigations admit they lack evidence against the president.
Greene recently made her demands public at a town hall event in Floyd County.
She told the audience, "I've already decided I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden."
"I will not fund the government because I will not fund the weaponized part of the government. I'm not going to continue to fund the Biden regime's weaponized government. So there should be no funding for Jack Smith. Special Counsel. We had to fire David Weiss, who is protecting Hunter Biden on his special counsel. And we have to rein in the FBI," she continued. "I will not vote for money to go towards those things."
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Joe Biden's Presidency Is 'Unraveling'
- 'Absolute Bull****!' Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Jack Smith of Weaponizing the Government Against Donald Trump With January 6th Investigation
- 'You Are Mentally Unfit to Hold Office': Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolled for Believing Her TV Is Spying on Her
"I will not vote for a continuing resolution that funds mask mandates, vaccine mandates and COVID. Because that is over. Joe Biden even declared that is over," Greene said. "And lastly, my red line in the sand has always been, I will not vote to fund a war in Ukraine. We have to have peace."
The Georgia representative went on to claim that she would "happily" work with all her colleagues, but they will have to meet her demands.
She told those in attendance at the town hall, "I thought it was most important for me to tell you all first, because I work for you. And that's what we have to do."
As OK! previously reported, Greene was outraged at Smith's indictment of Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.
She told Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram it was "absolute bull---."
"Yeah, that's my reaction," she told the outlet. "This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges. All in cover-up of Joe Biden's crimes, Hunter Biden's crimes."
"It's unbelievable. It's hard to even recognize that this is our country," she continued. "The American people are going to be furious."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mediaite reported on Greene's speech.