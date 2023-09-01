marjorie taylor greene threatens to shut down the government unless they unless they impeach joe biden

"I will not vote for a continuing resolution that funds mask mandates, vaccine mandates and COVID. Because that is over. Joe Biden even declared that is over," Greene said. "And lastly, my red line in the sand has always been, I will not vote to fund a war in Ukraine. We have to have peace."

The Georgia representative went on to claim that she would "happily" work with all her colleagues, but they will have to meet her demands.

She told those in attendance at the town hall, "I thought it was most important for me to tell you all first, because I work for you. And that's what we have to do."