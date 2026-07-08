Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Donald Trump's 'Absurd' Attacks on Newlywed Taylor Swift With Brutal Popularity Dig

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Source: @The View/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Donald Trump for mocking Taylor Swift after her wedding.

She also stated that she finds it ludicrous that the president of the nation has chosen to engage in a one-sided beef with the Grammy-winning singer. "I think it’s absolutely absurd for the 80-year-old president of the United States to attack one of the most popular musicians and talented women who’s so generous to her staff and takes care of them," she continued.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Out Donald Trump on 'The View'

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that she finds Donald Trump's beef with Taylor Swift 'absurd.'

The former Republican also took a brutal dig at the president's frequent boasts about his popularity on social media during her appearance on the talk show. Joy Behar, the show's host, was the first to bring up the topic, saying, "But he thinks he’s more popular than her." Greene explained that the reality might be quite the opposite.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump would live to be more popular than Taylor Swift.

"I think that’s why he’s always picking on her because he would like to be," she said. "Her concerts turn out massive amounts of people, more so than, tragically, [Trump’s Great American State Fair]," she continued, referring to the recent state fair in Washington, D.C., that reportedly failed to draw in a large audience.

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Donald Trump Attacked Taylor Swift Just After Her Madison Square Garden Wedding

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their marital status with billboards outside Madison Square Garden.

The United States president has been engaged in a long-standing feud with "The Man" singer since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, per People. He posted on his Truth Social account at the time, saying, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Recently, after the "Down Bad" singer got married to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York, billboards outside the venue announced, "JUST&T MARRIED." The White House took the opportunity to allegedly mock the couple by posting a photoshopped version of it on X that read, "Trump is your president."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift after her wedding this past weekend.