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Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Donald Trump's 'Absurd' Attacks on Newlywed Taylor Swift With Brutal Popularity Dig

Split photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene & Donald Trump & Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene called out president Donald Trump over his 'absurd' remarks on Taylor Swift after her marriage to Travis Kelce.

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July 8 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene hit out at President Donald Trump over his continuous digs at Taylor Swift following her recent wedding.

The former Georgia representative shared her opinions on the matter during her appearance on The View on Tuesday, July 7.

"First of all, congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. I thought it was fantastic," Greene said, referring to the newlywed couple.

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Source: @The View/YouTube

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Donald Trump for mocking Taylor Swift after her wedding.

She also stated that she finds it ludicrous that the president of the nation has chosen to engage in a one-sided beef with the Grammy-winning singer.

"I think it’s absolutely absurd for the 80-year-old president of the United States to attack one of the most popular musicians and talented women who’s so generous to her staff and takes care of them," she continued.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Out Donald Trump on 'The View'

Image of Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that she finds Donald Trump's beef with Taylor Swift 'absurd.'
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that she finds Donald Trump's beef with Taylor Swift 'absurd.'

The former Republican also took a brutal dig at the president's frequent boasts about his popularity on social media during her appearance on the talk show.

Joy Behar, the show's host, was the first to bring up the topic, saying, "But he thinks he’s more popular than her."

Greene explained that the reality might be quite the opposite.

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Image of Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump would live to be more popular than Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Donald Trump would live to be more popular than Taylor Swift.

"I think that’s why he’s always picking on her because he would like to be," she said.

"Her concerts turn out massive amounts of people, more so than, tragically, [Trump’s Great American State Fair]," she continued, referring to the recent state fair in Washington, D.C., that reportedly failed to draw in a large audience.

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Donald Trump Attacked Taylor Swift Just After Her Madison Square Garden Wedding

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their marital status with billboards outside Madison Square Garden.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their marital status with billboards outside Madison Square Garden.

The United States president has been engaged in a long-standing feud with "The Man" singer since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, per People.

He posted on his Truth Social account at the time, saying, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Recently, after the "Down Bad" singer got married to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York, billboards outside the venue announced, "JUST&T MARRIED."

The White House took the opportunity to allegedly mock the couple by posting a photoshopped version of it on X that read, "Trump is your president."

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Image of Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift after her wedding this past weekend.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift after her wedding this past weekend.

Trump also mentioned the "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" singer during an Oval Office address on Monday, July 6, seemingly out of nowhere, per People.

"Now there’s a thing called TikTok, have you heard of it?" Trump asked the crowd.

"It was announced about two days ago; the new numbers just came out. You know who the number one person in TikTok is by far? Trump, me," he continued.

The president then added, "I just got the — I’m number one, like Taylor Swift was number 11. I’m number one in TikTok, by far."

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