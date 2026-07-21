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Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges Donald Trump to 'End' the 'Unnecessary War' in Iran as U.S. Soldier Death Toll Rises

Marjorie Taylor Greene,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress in January.

July 21 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

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Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly and sharply criticized President Donald Trump over the ongoing war with Iran, urging him in a new post on X to end the conflict.

Once one of Trump's most prominent allies, Greene broke with the administration following U.S. military strikes in early 2026, viewing the conflict as a direct betrayal of the "America First" non-interventionist campaign promises made during the 2024 election.

On Monday, July 20, the petulant POTUS posted another direct military warning to Iran on Truth Social, writing, “Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing ⁠many times over! This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military.”

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'End the War'

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Source: @mtgreenee/x

Marjorie Taylor Greene called the war in Iran 'unnecessary.'

Greene reposted Trump’s taunt with the comment, “Our American soldiers wouldn’t be getting killed if you weren’t fighting an unnecessary war against Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz that was already open before you went to war. End the war. In your 1st term in 2019, gas was under $2, and inflation was 1.8 percent, DO THAT AGAIN!”

National average gas prices did not drop below $2 for Trump's entire first term, though they dipped below that threshold in certain states during the 2020 pandemic recession.

Inflation did average roughly 1.8 percent annually during his first term, and when Trump left office in January 2021, the annualized inflation rate was 1.4 percent.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene turned on the POTUS, as she feels he didn't keep his America first promise.

As the global economy reopened following Trump’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation surged.

Greene has repeatedly emphasized that the MAGA base voted for "zero foreign wars" and "no more regime change," arguing that the administration has broken faith with voters.

She has blasted the conflict's financial toll on American taxpayers, accurately claiming it costs "$1 billion a day." At the same time, working-class Americans face rising inflation, higher gas prices and long-term threats to Social Security stability.

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The War Has Caused Countless Deaths

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene called out inflation rates.

Greene has expressed outrage over civilian deaths, including a strike on a girls' school, and lamented the loss of U.S. service members.

At least 18 U.S. service members and an estimated 1,700 to over 3,500 Iranians have died in the conflict that began in February 2026. The U.S. casualty figures include recent fatalities in Iraq and Jordan, while Iranian death estimates vary widely between local reports and international monitoring groups.

She has vocally condemned figures like Hegseth, accusing leadership of engaging in a "senseless war" on behalf of foreign interests rather than prioritizing domestic problems.

Marjorie Taylor Greene,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump branded MTG a 'traitor' for withdrawing her support for him.

The disagreement has severely fractured Greene's relationship with Trump and the broader GOP establishment.

After breaking with the president over the initial strikes and domestic policy issues, Trump rescinded his support of Greene, prompting her departure from Congress.

The rhetoric escalated dramatically when Greene publicly questioned Trump's mental stability and even suggested invoking the 25th Amendment after the president threatened "massive" strikes against Iran.

Despite Trump's claims of an impending peace deal or successful containment, Greene remains a highly critical anti-war voice on social media, warning that the conflict could damage Republicans in upcoming elections.

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