What Is Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth? See How the Multi-Talented Superstar Made Her Millions

Lopez's big break in Hollywood came in 1997 when she starred as the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the film Selena. From there, the New York native scored a record contract with Sony, launching her debut album On the 6.

In the years following, Lopez released eight albums: On the 6, J.Lo, This Is Me…Then, Rebirth, Como Ama una Mujer, Brave, Love?, A.K.A. and This Is Me… Now.

The multi-talented star also made numerous movies such as Hustlers, The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, and Marry Me, amongst others.