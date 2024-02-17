What Is Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth? See How the Multi-Talented Superstar Made Her Millions
Jennifer Lopez has put in decades of hard work to make her millions!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, after tackling the worlds of movies, music and building numerous businesses, the Latin superstar, 54, has raked in a whopping $400 million.
Lopez's big break in Hollywood came in 1997 when she starred as the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the film Selena. From there, the New York native scored a record contract with Sony, launching her debut album On the 6.
In the years following, Lopez released eight albums: On the 6, J.Lo, This Is Me…Then, Rebirth, Como Ama una Mujer, Brave, Love?, A.K.A. and This Is Me… Now.
The multi-talented star also made numerous movies such as Hustlers, The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, and Marry Me, amongst others.
When she spent time as a judge on American Idol during Season 10, Lopez was reportedly paid $12 million per year.
Despite being an entertainer, Lopez has become an avid entrepreneur. In 2003, she debuted her designer clothing line, JLO. Later in the year, she released her first fragrance, Glow by J. Lo.
The mother-of-two has also added her skincare line and a brand of alcohol.
"My business philosophy is that you have to work harder than everybody else. I always tell my kids and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we know you work hard.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s not just that I work hard. I put in harder work than everybody else. I work harder and harder and harder and harder. When everybody is sleeping, I’m doing more.’ It’s just a relentless pursuit of creativity," Lopez explained in a 2019 interview.
Even with the roadblocks and double standards of being a woman in the industry, the chart-topper has faced, she's continued to prove everyone wrong. "Very early in my career I dealt with a lot of stuff like that. Not getting the passes that men get when they’re misbehaving or doing whatever," she explained.
"I was never someone to misbehave, but you’re late and you’re chastised in front of the whole crew and you’re the lead of the movie. The male lead is late and nobody says anything," Lopez added.
The singer's husband, Ben Affleck, has even gushed about how hard his wife works. "I was completely humbled and blown away by what [Lopez] was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he revealed in a 2021 interview.
