Mark Ruffalo, 56, Recalls Telling His Wife His Brain Tumor Diagnosis 1 Week After Their Child Was Born: 'She Just Burst Into Tears'

"I woke up probably around 3 a.m. and I just had this crazy dream," the actor explained of how he discovered the health condition. "And it wasn’t like any other dream I’d ever had. It was just like, ‘You have a brain tumor.’ It wasn’t even a voice. It was just pure knowledge, 'You have a brain tumor, and you have to deal with it immediately.'"

The 13 Going on 30 star quickly went to the doctor and told them about the unsettling dream, admitting he knew it sounded "crazy" but he wanted them to run tests anyway.