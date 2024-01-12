OK Magazine
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Share Adorable Throwback Photos in Honor of Daughter Gracie's 14th Birthday

ok split taylor
Source: @markwahlberg/Instagram/@byrheawahlberg/Instagram
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham gave fans a glimpse into what it was like raising their youngest daughter, Gracie Wahlberg!

On Thursday, January 11, the husband and wife, who share four children together, gushed over Gracie in honor of her birthday.

mark daughter
Source: @byrheawahlberg/Instagram

Gracie is Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's youngest child.

“I can’t believe how time flies🥰 happy b day Gracie 🥳❤️🥰😘love you❤️🙏,” the actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of himself and the 14-year-old cuddled up on the couch when she was just a baby.

In the image, the producer sported a short buzz cut, a green T-shirt and jeans, while Gracie wore gray long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and adorable frilly white socks.

“Sweet baby,” Rhea commented on her lover’s upload.

Fans also raved over the photo, with one person saying, “Greatest picture ever….” while a second added, “Mini you.... Happy birthday to your daughter🙌🎂✨🥳.”

mark daughter
Source: @byrheawahlberg/Instagram

Gracie competes in equestrian competitions.

Additionally, the former model also posted in celebration of her daughter.

“Happiest 14th (what?!) Birthday to our baby. We love you more than the 🌞the 🌙 and the 🌟⭐️ Keep shining like you do sweet girl 🎂💝🏇🏽,” Rhea wrote to her 208k followers.

The mother-of-four shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, starting off with a recent image of the teen — who is a competitive equestrian — alongside a brown and white horse.

Some other stills included one of the 45-year-old kneeling next to a young Gracie as they hugged each other and smiled, and one of Mark and his pride and joy lounging on the beach in bathing suits.

mark daughter
Source: @byrheawahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham had Gracie in 2010.

MORE ON:
Mark Wahlberg

The Father Stu star did not leave a message on Rhea’s upload, however, many others showed their support.

“What?? Happened so fast!!! Such a beauty, with brains and talent! 💞” one person said, while another noted, “Tooooooo Cute!!!!”

As OK! previously reported, in addition to Gracie, Mark and Rhea share kids Ella Wahlberg, 20, Michael Wahlberg, 17, and Brendan Wahlberg, 15.

In December 2023, The Departed alum discussed raising his offspring during their angsty years.

mark daughter
Source: @byrheawahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham tied the knot in 2009.

"I've got a teenager who won't stop playing the video games. I've got a daughter who thinks she knows everything and [me and my wife] are complete idiots in many, many ways," he said during an interview at the premiere of his new movie The Family Plan.

"The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," he said of the family’s holiday season, noting they have "adapted nicely" to their recent move from L.A. to Las Vegas.

In another interview from 2023, the celeb talked about his son may follow in his footsteps.

"My youngest son says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was. So I keep encouraging him to start now, but he's much more interested in playing video games," he spilled.

"I could've gotten him a part in my next film that comes out," the fitness guru added. "A 15-year-old who loves video games, but he had to go through the process and audition."

"I had to know that he was serious and not gonna get the job and, like school, 'I don't wanna go today Dad.' So he didn't audition, so I didn't push it," Mark shared.

