OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mark Wahlberg
OK LogoNEWS

Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Thinks He and His Wife Rhea Durham Are 'Complete Idiots' in 'Many Ways'

markwahlbergdaughteridiotpp
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mark Wahlberg is having quite a time raising young adults!

During a recent interview at the premiere of his new movie, The Family Plan, the father-of-four, 52, opened up about how his children Grace, 13, Ella, 20, Brendan, 15, and Michael, 17 — whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, 45 — have fared as they continue through their angsty teenage years.

Article continues below advertisement
markwahlbergdaughtercompleteidiots
Source: Mega

Mark Wahlberg opened up about his growing children.

"I've got a teenager who won't stop playing the video games. I've got a daughter who thinks she knows everything and [me and my wife] are complete idiots in many, many ways," Wahlberg admitted.

The Boston native recently moved his entire brood from California to Nevada to give them a more settled life outside Hollywood. "The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," he confirmed, adding that everyone "adapted nicely" to the change.

Article continues below advertisement
markwahlbergdaughtercompleteidiot
Source: Mega

Mark Wahlberg said one of his daughters thinks he and his wife are 'idiots.'

In Wahlberg's new film, he and costar Michelle Monaghan rap to the hit Vanilla Ice song "Ice, Ice Baby" — a callback to his past era as a rap star in the 1990s.

"Marky Mark wouldn't have done Vanilla Ice. I'm a little bit more amendable now. I think it was one of those things where it was fun," he clarified of the song choice — though he didn't spill his kids' reactions to the bit.

The proud dad recently revealed he visited his eldest daughter at college, which made him regret not having a university experience of his own.

Article continues below advertisement
markwahlbergdaughteridiots
Source: Mega

Mark Wahlberg shares kids Grace, 13, Ella, 20, Brendan, 15, and Michael, 17, with Rhea Durham.

MORE ON:
Mark Wahlberg

"We just went to parents' weekend, you know, with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, 'Oh my God,'" he said during a recent interview about visiting his daughter at Clemson University in South Carolina. "I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw [that]."

"She's just so happy there," Wahlberg added. "She's really thriving."

Article continues below advertisement
markwahlbergdaughteridiot
Source: Mega

Mark Wahlberg went back to his rapping roots.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The Ted actor has always been upfront about putting his children and their happiness first, which is why they moved states. "It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive. It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he noted in another interview. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community. It was really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams."

"My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior," he said. "There's lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."

People conducted the interview with Wahlberg.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.