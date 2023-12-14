Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Thinks He and His Wife Rhea Durham Are 'Complete Idiots' in 'Many Ways'
Mark Wahlberg is having quite a time raising young adults!
During a recent interview at the premiere of his new movie, The Family Plan, the father-of-four, 52, opened up about how his children Grace, 13, Ella, 20, Brendan, 15, and Michael, 17 — whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, 45 — have fared as they continue through their angsty teenage years.
"I've got a teenager who won't stop playing the video games. I've got a daughter who thinks she knows everything and [me and my wife] are complete idiots in many, many ways," Wahlberg admitted.
The Boston native recently moved his entire brood from California to Nevada to give them a more settled life outside Hollywood. "The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," he confirmed, adding that everyone "adapted nicely" to the change.
In Wahlberg's new film, he and costar Michelle Monaghan rap to the hit Vanilla Ice song "Ice, Ice Baby" — a callback to his past era as a rap star in the 1990s.
"Marky Mark wouldn't have done Vanilla Ice. I'm a little bit more amendable now. I think it was one of those things where it was fun," he clarified of the song choice — though he didn't spill his kids' reactions to the bit.
The proud dad recently revealed he visited his eldest daughter at college, which made him regret not having a university experience of his own.
"We just went to parents' weekend, you know, with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, 'Oh my God,'" he said during a recent interview about visiting his daughter at Clemson University in South Carolina. "I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw [that]."
"She's just so happy there," Wahlberg added. "She's really thriving."
The Ted actor has always been upfront about putting his children and their happiness first, which is why they moved states. "It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive. It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he noted in another interview. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community. It was really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams."
"My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior," he said. "There's lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."
