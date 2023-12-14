Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Thinks He and His Wife Rhea Durham Are 'Complete Idiots' in 'Many Ways'

"I've got a teenager who won't stop playing the video games. I've got a daughter who thinks she knows everything and [me and my wife] are complete idiots in many, many ways," Wahlberg admitted.

The Boston native recently moved his entire brood from California to Nevada to give them a more settled life outside Hollywood. "The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," he confirmed, adding that everyone "adapted nicely" to the change.