Mary Lou Retton Confesses She'll Need an Oxygen Tube for at Least Another Year as Doctors 'Still Don't Know' What's Wrong With Her
Mary Lou Retton dished on the current state of her health after she was hospitalized in October 2023
“It’s been hard, I have to say,” the Olympian admitted of the lung related illness she endured. “Give me a hip to rehab, give me a shoulder. The lungs are a different beast.”
The star, who now uses an oxygen tube to breathe properly, noted her health has had a “bit of a relapse” in recent months, however, Retton insisted she’s “back.”
As for what caused the health scare, the former gymnast stated, “[Doctors] still don’t know what’s wrong with me. They’re calling it a rare form of pneumonia.” Retton said she will likely be using her oxygen tube for another year or year-and-a-half.
“It’s more discouragement than anything. Patience isn’t one of my strong skillsets,” the mother-of-four shared. “My lungs are pretty scarred up and they’re gonna stay that way forever.”
Retton recalled how the “scary” endeavor left her “oxygen-deprived," which forced her daughters to say goodbye at her bedside.
“They inspire me, and they do every day,” she said of Shayla, McKenna, Skyla and Emma. “They’re extraordinary young women and my biggest accomplishment. Take my five medals. I’ll take my daughters over that anytime.”
The Olympic gold medalist added how the terrifying experience has also affected her mental health.
“I’m not a really depressed person, but this experience really changed me, and I’ve been struggling with that,” Retton, 56, confessed.
Despite the hard times, the 4’9” woman said she's “not ready” to give up.
“I have so much to look forward to,” she explained, noting how her daughter’s wedding will be in July and how she welcomed granddaughter Penelope last year.
“I don’t want Mimi. I don’t want Grammy or Grandma,” Retton revealed, noting how she likes to be addressed as “Lou Lou.”
“All my friends wither call me Tiny or Lou,” she added.
As OK! previously reported, Retton’s offspring raised almost $500,000 to cover her medical bills at the time of the incident.
On November 23, the matriarch showed her gratitude in a touching social media post.
"As we gather to celebrate this Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with profound gratitude. I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital," she penned. "The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family."
"My extended family, all of you, have shown me immeasurable kindness, offering prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during my challenging times. Your love has been a beacon of hope in my life," she continued. "I also want to express my gratitude to my Foxy family for always being there for me. Your friendship and support have been a constant source of comfort and joy."
"On this day of giving thanks, I am reminded of the preciousness of life, the love that surrounds me, and the resilience of the human spirit. Each one of you has played a significant role in my journey, and for that, I am eternally grateful," Retton concluded. "Happy Thanksgiving to you all. May this day be a reflection of the love, togetherness, and gratitude that fills our hearts."
ET interviewed Retton.