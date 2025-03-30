Matt Damon Will 'Listen and Never Judge' Ben Affleck: He 'Understands' Him 'Better Than Anyone'
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's real-life friendship story is totally movie worthy!
The famous actors have been best friends ever since they were introduced by their moms while growing up in Cambridge, Mass. At the time, Affleck, now 52, was 8 years old, while Damon, now 54, was 10.
Because of their decades-long bond, Affleck always knows he has Damon to lean on when going through a hard time — like when his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage last year.
"Ben can tell Matt anything, and Matt will listen and never judge; he’ll tell the truth, but never in a hurtful way. Matt understands Ben better than anyone," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the Good Will Hunting costars.
In an interview a few years ago for a GQ profile on Damon, Affleck opened up about how much of an essential role the Jason Bourne actor has played in the Gone Girl star's life as they transformed from teenage boys to men in the spotlight.
"My own kind of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone who I grew up with and knew as a child who was also going through something similar — this 20-year-plus journey of being in the public eye — who I could reflect on it with honestly, talk things over with, be myself with, who I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why I loved him," The Accountant actor explained in 2021.
"I often think of people who just become successful and then get thrust into this, and I think, 'How do they do it without having somebody that they can talk to? Who they can trust? Who knew them before?'" he continued. "It's just been such an asset to me — and, I think, I hope, to Matt — this relationship that we've had."
The feeling is mutual, as Damon expressed at the time: "Like, I don't want to be his friend in public, you know what I mean? It's way too important a friendship for that, and it goes so beyond this career or anything. You know, it's a significant part of my life and not for public consumption in that way."
Affleck recently praised his pal while speaking to reporters during the red carpet premiere of his new film The Accountant 2 — which Damon made an appearance at in Austin, Texas, just two days after he was spotted filming The Odyssey in Greece.
"You don’t need a million friends. You need a few good ones," Affleck gushed of his Air costar. "I’m really lucky to have had a friend in Matt."
