'Aren't You Defying the Former President's Wishes?': Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Trying to Oust Speaker Mike Johnson

During a recent panel with Jim Acosta, Raju told him of the situation, "There's virtually no chance she can pull this off because of the decision by the Democratic leaders. Hakeem Jeffries was announcing yesterday that they would support the effort to kill that resolution."

"This is much different than what happened in the fall. Of course, at that time, this was led by Republicans to oust Kevin McCarthy," he explained. "Eight Republicans voted to kick him out of the speakership, but then all Democrats did as well."

"But Democrats view this situation differently," Raju continued. "And the aftermath of Mike Johnson cutting some deals to keep the government open and then providing aid for Ukraine, $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, all of which say that there is no reason for them to kick out Johnson at this time."