'Aren't You Defying the Former President's Wishes?': Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticized for Trying to Oust Speaker Mike Johnson
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is moving forward with her plan to try and oust Mike Johnson from his role as Speaker of the House.
CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju recently confronted the controversial Republican and asked if her actions defied the wishes of former President Donald Trump.
During a recent panel with Jim Acosta, Raju told him of the situation, "There's virtually no chance she can pull this off because of the decision by the Democratic leaders. Hakeem Jeffries was announcing yesterday that they would support the effort to kill that resolution."
"This is much different than what happened in the fall. Of course, at that time, this was led by Republicans to oust Kevin McCarthy," he explained. "Eight Republicans voted to kick him out of the speakership, but then all Democrats did as well."
"But Democrats view this situation differently," Raju continued. "And the aftermath of Mike Johnson cutting some deals to keep the government open and then providing aid for Ukraine, $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, all of which say that there is no reason for them to kick out Johnson at this time."
"It’s those same deals that have caused this anger among those far right Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who says that she does plan to call for this vote next week simply to put members on the record," Raju told Acosta.
He asked, "Now, one question is, was, why is she moving forward with this? Because even despite Donald Trump suggesting he is not in favor of this at this time, I put that question to her at this press conference just moments ago."
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands 'Space Laser Technology' Be Used in Order to Fight Migrants at the Southern Border
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Claims Homeland Security Should Have Deported American Murder Victim Laken Riley
- 'Crazy Train Is Off the Rails': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Claiming New York City Earthquake Was God Telling America to 'Repent'
The segment then cut to a clip of Raju questioning Greene at a Capitol Hill press meeting, where he asked, "If this fails next week, as is expected, will you continue to try to force a vote on this issue? And two, former President Trump has said positive things about the speaker and has said he doesn’t favor a motion to vacate. Aren’t you defying the former president’s wishes?"
Greene told the reporter, "Absolutely not."
"I’m the biggest supporter of President Trump, and that’s why I proudly wear this MAGA hat," Greene told the CNN correspondent. "I fight for his agenda every single day, and that’s why I’m fighting here against my own Republican conference to fight harder against the Democrat Mike Johnson who has fully funded the Department of Justice that wants to put President Trump in jail, giving him a death sentence."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Raju told Acosta there really are no other major decisions coming down the pike that could put him in more hot water with his right flank.
"There is an effort they will have to keep the government open, but that’s not until the fall. So perhaps Mike Johnson could survive this threat because of the Democratic support and Republicans ... many Republicans don’t want to go through that messy episode that happened last fall when McCarthy was ousted, and there are about three weeks of no speaker," he explained. "The Republicans are battling each other. They’re hoping to move past this and focus on the election."