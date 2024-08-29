Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Shared Racing Quote Before She Fled the Scene of Her Hamptons Car Crash: Watch

Yikes! Matt Lauer's daughter, Romy, coincidentally shared a quote about racing just hours before she crashed her car in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.

In a TikTok post from July 4, the famous offspring and her two friends mouthed the words to Kevin James' voiceover that said, "I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentleman, start your engines!"