or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matt Lauer
OK LogoNEWS

Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Shared Racing Quote Before She Fled the Scene of Her Hamptons Car Crash: Watch

Composite photo of Matt and Romy Lauer
Source: mega;@romylauer/instagram

Matt Lauer's daughter posted on TikTok before she crashed her car.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Updated 1:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Yikes! Matt Lauer's daughter, Romy, coincidentally shared a quote about racing just hours before she crashed her car in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.

In a TikTok post from July 4, the famous offspring and her two friends mouthed the words to Kevin James' voiceover that said, "I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentleman, start your engines!"

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer daughter romy
Source: @romylauer1/tiktok

Matt Lauer's daughter, Romy, was seen dining at a Hamptons restaurant before she crashed her car.

As OK! reported, the college student, 20, fled the scene after she crashed her Jeep Wrangler into a fence and a sign — however, the license plate came off the car in the process and was left at the crash sight, leading cops to to identify her.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The daughter of the Today alum, 66, and ex-wife Annette Roque, 57, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident and was given a ticket.

A source told a news outlet that police received a call around 4 a.m. on July 5 after hearing a loud noise nearby on their street and feared someone was injured.

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer daughter romy
Source: mega

The 20-year-old fled the crash site, but authorities were able to identify her because the car's license plate fell off and was left behind.

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Lauer and his family have remained mostly out of the spotlight after he was fired from NBC in 2017 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

After getting the axe, the disgraced TV star issue an apology and stated, "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauers daughter romy
Source: @romylauer/instagram

Romy is a student at the University of Miami.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Matt remained unemployed since then, an insider claimed earlier this year that he feels "enough time has passed" that he can make a comeback.

"He’s started to talk to people. He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim," the source told a news outlet. "He wants to be relevant again; what that is exactly is yet to be decided."

Article continues below advertisement

"He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is ‘disgraced;’ it’s very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend [Shamin Abas]," the insider continued. "He’s very thin skinned — don’t expect an apology, he’s the one who feels is owed an apology."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.