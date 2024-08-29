Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Shared Racing Quote Before She Fled the Scene of Her Hamptons Car Crash: Watch
Yikes! Matt Lauer's daughter, Romy, coincidentally shared a quote about racing just hours before she crashed her car in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.
In a TikTok post from July 4, the famous offspring and her two friends mouthed the words to Kevin James' voiceover that said, "I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentleman, start your engines!"
As OK! reported, the college student, 20, fled the scene after she crashed her Jeep Wrangler into a fence and a sign — however, the license plate came off the car in the process and was left at the crash sight, leading cops to to identify her.
The daughter of the Today alum, 66, and ex-wife Annette Roque, 57, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident and was given a ticket.
A source told a news outlet that police received a call around 4 a.m. on July 5 after hearing a loud noise nearby on their street and feared someone was injured.
- Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Crashed Into Hamptons Fence Over July 4th Weekend — But Fled the Scene
- Don Lemon Admits 'Some People Were Upset' About Being Snubbed From Wedding Guest List
- Katie Couric Says She Received 'Endless S---' From 'Today' Co-Anchor Bryant Gumbel for Taking Maternity Leave: 'Sexist Attitude'
As OK! reported, Lauer and his family have remained mostly out of the spotlight after he was fired from NBC in 2017 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
After getting the axe, the disgraced TV star issue an apology and stated, "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Matt remained unemployed since then, an insider claimed earlier this year that he feels "enough time has passed" that he can make a comeback.
"He’s started to talk to people. He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim," the source told a news outlet. "He wants to be relevant again; what that is exactly is yet to be decided."
"He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is ‘disgraced;’ it’s very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend [Shamin Abas]," the insider continued. "He’s very thin skinned — don’t expect an apology, he’s the one who feels is owed an apology."