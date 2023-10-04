Matthew McConaughey Was Estranged From His Mother for 8 Years as She Acted Like a 'Fan'

McConaughey then began to give his mother little tests to see if she would use the personal information. "What I tried to pull off was I'm going to give you more information to see if I can trust you with it again," he explained. "And it was like quit trying to prove that point, just don't give it to them. Don't give them that much. That's where our relationship is, and let's make it healthy and fun with what our relationship can handle."

While he noted that his relationship with his parent is not "shallow" currently, he still needs to be careful with letting her in. "There's a lot of people, friends, and relationships in my life that I think are better, that I have at an arm's length," the Hollywood hunk explained.