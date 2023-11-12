Fantastic Dad! Matthew McConaughey's Sweetest Moments With His 3 Kids

On November 4, the star's oldest son, Levi, uploaded a touching post in honor of his father's 54th birthday.

"People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journey is just getting started…Happy birthday Papai," he wrote of the patriarch alongside images of the loving family posed together throughout the years.

Fans shared their joy in the comments section.

"Wow, how special, HBD @officiallymcconaughey, your son is a rare gift 💙," one person said, while another added, "Best birthday wish to a father from his son ❤️❤️."