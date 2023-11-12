Fantastic Dad! Matthew McConaughey's Sweetest Moments With His 3 Kids
An iconic actor and an iconic dad!
Matthew McConaughey has never failed to show off his love for his three kids. The star and his children, Levi, 15, Vida, 13 and Livingston, 10 — whom he shares with wife Camila Alves McConaughey — often share the best moments from their life on social media, from loving photos of the brood all together to images of them enjoying a soccer game.
On November 4, the star's oldest son, Levi, uploaded a touching post in honor of his father's 54th birthday.
"People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journey is just getting started…Happy birthday Papai," he wrote of the patriarch alongside images of the loving family posed together throughout the years.
Fans shared their joy in the comments section.
"Wow, how special, HBD @officiallymcconaughey, your son is a rare gift 💙," one person said, while another added, "Best birthday wish to a father from his son ❤️❤️."
On October 7, Camila shared a cute family moment from their trip to a stadium in Texas to watch a soccer game. In the video, she posed with her hubby and Levi as they cheered on the sidelines.
"Two amazing sports event today MATCH DAY!! Tonight Let’s GO VERDE!!!! @austinfc x @lafc and right now @texaslonghorns x @ou_football PLUS @aclfestival AT HOME IN AUSTIN!!!! LET’S GO!!!!" she captioned the clip.
Fans couldn't get enough of the fun day. "So awesome ❤️," one person said, while another noted, "What an immensely good looking gene 🧬 pool."
In addition to the birthday post, on September 14, Levi uploaded a photo of himself to promote his dad's children's book, Just Because.
"It has been so cool to watch my dad these past few years. Working on new projects and watching them succeed. He’s been writing and creating and to see his first book #GreenlightsBook was awesome! Now he’s on to his second book, #JustBecauseBook and I'm really excited about it. Can’t wait to see what he does next…" the proud son penned, referencing Matthew's memoir, Greenlights.
To celebrate Father's Day, Camila uploaded a snap of the family's hands all held together in the middle of a table. Matthew's appeared on top of the stack.
"The power of a father…Happy Father’s Day to all the man [sic] who steps into that position with love, joy, mentorship and pride. 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛," the mother-of-three said.
On March 10, Matthew himself shared a photo alongside his youngest son, Livingston, as they hiked through a beautiful landscape.
"Son up to sun down," he punned.