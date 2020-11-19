Actor Matthew McConaughey revealed he may want to make a career change in the future.

“You’re kind of center-right in the view of people, you could be governor of Texas. Are you ever going to run for anything?” host Hugh Hewitt asked on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Tuesday, November 17.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would be me,” the Hollywood star, 51, said. “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now, and when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

The True Detective alum wants everyone to “get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again,” adding that the country “doesn’t trust each other.”

“That leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes [an] epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy,” he continued. “I’m all for the individual, and I think it’s for — to make collective change that the individual needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘How can I be a little bit better today?'”

However, one day later, the handsome hunk — who shares Levi, 12, Vida, 10, Livingston, 8, with his wife, Camila Alves — admitted that he’s not making any moves just yet.

“Mr. McConaughey, will you run for governor of Texas? It’s a simple answer — yes or hell yes, which one is it?” Stephen Colbert asked on his talk show on Wednesday, November 18.

“I have no plans to do that right now,” the author said. “Right now, no. I don’t get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business, politics needs to redefine its purpose.”

“And so, as I move forward in life, yes, am I gonna consider leadership roles where I can be most useful?” he added. “I’d love to. I’m doing that regardless.”

Meanwhile, the father of three — who lives in Austin, Texas — also has another skill on his resumé: He’s a film professor and Minister of Culture at the University of Texas Austin.

McConaughey touched upon what advice he gives to his students during class. “There’s no ‘help wanted’ signs in our business,” he said. “You have got to have some juice, if you want to go to Hollywood or New York and make it in storytelling in some form … you have to enjoy the process of it. Enjoy the process of creating, enjoy the process of failing and not being able to make what you wanted to make.”